Why Many Women Are Not Wealthy -A Review of Solape Akinpelu’s Stripped

Title: Stripped: An African Woman’s Guide to Building Generational Wealth

Author: Solape Akinpelu

Publisher: Masobe Books

Year of Publication: 2022

Number of Pages: 145

Category: Personal Finance

Solape Akinpelu, the author of “Stripped,” says that when she asks women why they are not financially independent, the reasons almost always involve a lack of funds: a lack of ideas, fear, laziness, access to and financial support, and procrastination. This is an argument she finds unconvincing. The question then is: what steps can women take to become wealthy?

The bright smile on the cover of Solape Akinpelu’s book, “stripped,” is sure to pique the interest of potential buyers. Since she exudes the air of affluence just by the way she smiles, it should come as no surprise that she has written a book on the subject.

As you run your fingers over the book’s surface, you’ll experience a pleasant texture and be blown away by the beautiful color scheme.

After reading the introduction to the book, it is abundantly clear that the vast majority of African women do not have adequate knowledge of matters pertaining to finances. And the author looked to the past in order to figure out the obstacles that were stopping women from achieving financial success in order to better understand why this was the case.

And while it’s easy to see why she might be frustrated with the colonialists and missionaries, we also learn why they enacted the policies they did to prevent African women from achieving economic independence.

You want to become wealthy, huh? A question that she had to ask. After that, she starts guiding you through the steps necessary to become financially independent.

Depending on her mood, she may yell at you or inspire you. Things like, “Women, stop waiting for handouts,” and “You, as a woman, need to believe in your own value and soothe the fears that keep many women from taking control of their financial lives and reaching financial security,” will come out of her mouth.

Each chapter in the book begins with an introductory quotation that sets the tone for the chapter’s content. With the exception of one quote from a man, the quotations that appear before each chapter are almost entirely from women. In addition, she artfully incorporates biblical verses into her writing. It is clear that she is not ashamed of her religious beliefs.

The author’s reluctance to share her own financial struggles stands out, but her dedication to the subject is clear from the depths to which she has delved in her study, the number of books she has read, and the number of surveys she has created.

Regardless of your current financial situation, you will find at least some common ground with the characters and situations she describes in her book.

Because of the book’s simplicity, you can read it in a single sitting and begin accumulating wealth the very next day.

After all of this, she elegantly informs the reader about her business; after all, she has the right to do so as the author.

If you follow Solape Akinpelu’s advice, you may be able to improve your financial situation.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipreeofficial