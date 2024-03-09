Why entertainers need to have multiple streams of income- Baanty

For rising artist, Ikpon Kelvin a.k.a Baanty, music is not just about melody, harmony and rhythm, it’s also a tool to touch lives. Baanty, who also doubles as the founder of BNM Entertainment said: “Music has always held the transformative power to touch lives, inspire change, and ignite revolutions.

Read also: GT Da Guitarman releases EP after a decade away from music

Through the beats of their melodies and the depth of their lyrics, iconic musicians like Fela Kuti, Sound Sultan, and Bob Marley have exemplified the profound impact that music can have on society.

Fela Kuti, the pioneer of Afrobeat, used his music as a platform to confront social and political injustices in Nigeria and beyond.

His songs, such as “Zombie” and “Water No Get Enemy,” challenged corruption and oppression, sparking movements for justice and freedom. Sound Sultan, a beloved figure in the Nigerian music scene, embraced his role as a cultural ambassador, using his music to address societal issues with wit, humor, and wisdom.

From advocating for peace in “Motherland” to championing unity in “One,” Sound Sultan’s music resonated deeply with audiences, fostering a sense of community and empathy.I want my music to touch lives”.

Born and raised in Agbor, Delta State, Baanty’s passion for music started as a child. The vibrant rhythms and soul-stirring melodies of his homeland’s music captured his heart and sparked a passion that would shape his life’s journey.

From the infectious beats of Afrobeat to the heartfelt lyrics of highlife and the captivating sounds of indigenous genres, Baanty found inspiration in the rich tapestry of Nigerian music.

Read also: Audio Girl moves to bridge gender gap, grow number of women in music-making

He said: “As I listened to iconic artists like Fela Kuti, King Sunny Ade, and Oliver De Coque, I felt a deep connection to the stories, emotions, and rhythms woven into their songs. Each note resonated with me, stirring my soul and fueling my desire to create music that would touch lives and leave a lasting impact”.

Beyond his musical talents, Baanty’s entrepreneurial spirit has led him to explore various ventures, including fashion and real estate.

Advising artistes to have multiple streams of income, he said: “The entertainment industry in Nigeria can be highly unpredictable, with income fluctuating based on factors such as project availability, popularity, and market demand.

“Having multiple income streams helps cushion the impact of these fluctuations and provides a more stable financial foundation. While some entertainers enjoy long and prosperous careers, many experience a relatively short period of fame and relevance. Diversifying income streams allows entertainers to capitalize on their popularity while it lasts and build sustainable wealth that extends beyond their peak years”.

Read also: Universal Music Group to acquire majority stake in Mavin Global

When he’s not busy strategizing or making deals, Baanty enjoys unwinding with strategic games like chess and snooker. His competitive spirit extends beyond the boardroom, as he also engages in kickboxing sessions, showcasing his dedication to physical fitness and personal growth.

Asked the artists he will love to collaborate with, he said: “I will love to work with the likes of Rema, Crayon, Boyspyce, Ruger, Fireboy, Joeboy and others. They inspire me”.