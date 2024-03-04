Audio Girl moves to bridge gender gap, grow number of women in music-making

Audio Girl Africa has perfected plans to commence its flagship songwriting and recording boot camp for young African women to bridge the gender gap and grow the number of women in music-making.

The boot camp series aims to foster collaboration among female creatives by enabling them to create a music project together (a single/EP) where each session will showcase the contribution of the selected female creative working behind the scenes.

Tagged ProducHER series, the boot camp is facilitated through the support of Warner Music Group and the Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund’s SJF Repertoire.

It is aimed at bringing together female recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixing engineers, music executives, and industry professionals.

They are expected to collaborate in a supportive environment to create and showcase their work within the music industry.

Giving an insight into the project, Febe Adedamola, founder of Audio Girl Africa, said the project, which is four years in the making, is enabled by a grant from the Warner Music Group and Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund’s SJF Repertoire.

According to Adedamola, the funding has enabled the organisation to continue its mission of increasing the number of young African women in the music creation, production and engineering space by providing them with the required audio technology and music business training opportunities and resources.

Temilade Adeniji, managing director of Warner Music Africa, expressed joy in backing an organisation with a clear vision and plays a huge role in closing the gender gap in the music industry.

“Awarding Audio Girl Africa with a grant under the Repertoire Fund has enabled Warner Music Africa to further its commitment to championing participation of young African women in audio technology and the music ecosystem at large,” Adeniji said.

The camp is expected to commence from the 11th of March to the 15th of March 2024 following the International Women’s Day Celebration themed, ‘#CountHerIn’ which attests to the foundation’s overall goal for the camp and beyond.

The initiative is also supported by Showgear Ltd, Azusa Productions, Sokay Tech Stores and His Dulce Experience.

Meanwhile, Audio Girl Africa also said that emerging and independent female producers, songwriters and artists are free to participate in this exciting opportunity to collaborate with other top creatives in the boot camp.