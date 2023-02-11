When All You Want is A Baby -A Review of Loretta Olubunmi-Amosu’s Oma’s Seed

Title: Oma’s Seed

Author: Loretta Olubunmi-Amosu

Publisher: Zayzee Limited

Year of Publication: 2022

Number of Pages: 224

Category: Fiction/Memoir

Getting married to the man you love, and who is also loved by all of your friends and family, is like winning the lottery twice. If you’re like most people, once you and your significant other are married, everything seems to run smoothly for a while. After a few years, though, well-meaning loved ones start dropping hints and onlookers start eyeing your flat tummy in anticipation of a baby bump. Oma and Ikhide were in exactly this situation when Loretta Olubunmi Amosu’s novel “Oma’s seed” began.

Oma’s Seed by Loretta Olubunmi Amosu has a beautiful cover, but it doesn’t do justice to the abundance of information contained within. Even though the book’s title and cover art may grab your attention but you have no idea what the book actually covers. It’s therefore possible that the first time you visit a bookstore, you’ll walk right past this book without giving it a second glance.

Regardless, once you start reading it, you’ll realize that it’s the kind of book that should be shared with at least a few friends. Because so many people have personal or professional connections to couples who are trying to conceive yet are having trouble.

This book contains both a fictional story and the author’s autobiography. The author’s decision to mix fictional and autobiographical aspects in the same book raises a lot of intriguing questions.

The author’s Christian faith is out in the open. You’ll notice this for yourself as soon as you pick up the book and read a few chapters. As you read on, you suddenly understand the strain placed on childless couples (particularly in Africa) and the compelling necessity of becoming nearer to God as a result.

Two people who want to have a family so badly that they spend an outrageous amount of money trying to do so. There were trips to the gynecologist, the womb masseuse, the spiritual prophet, the spiritual healer, the therapist, the surgeon, the IVF specialist, and even the preacher for deliverance. Some of the anecdotes in the book may seem unbelievable if you’ve never experienced anything like what they describe.

Just by looking at the chapter titles, you may get an idea of the challenge level of what’s to come in the next chapter. In spite of this, several of the chapters offered sound guidance, particularly for couples who are considering beginning a family.

This book is filled with a diverse cast of fascinating individuals. Some will remain memorable long after others have been forgotten, and this is natural. As unfortunate as it is, there are also those in the world who prey on and manipulate others.

The Prophet Goodness is included in this group; based on her name alone, one may assume she only spreads good tidings to her followers. For this couple, though, it is not the message they receive.

Then you’ll see how, if left unaddressed, infertility may cause tension in a marriage and possibly lead to the end of the partnership.

Readers who aren’t interested in starting a family may be put off by the book’s extensive use of medical terminology.

The author’s decision to very briefly mention surrogacy in her story is evidence that there are still a lot of Africans who are uncomfortable with the idea. However, it doesn’t matter how you become a parent; what matters is that you’re here, prepared to show your baby the world.

If you read all the way to the end, you’ll realize that even the worst pain may have served a purpose. Understanding why one must suffer so much in order to find out what truly matters in life is not a topic to be discussed at this time.

You won’t find prayers for the surrogate mother, the unborn child, and the soon-to-be parents in many other books, but this one has them all.

Reading about the author’s and protagonist’s struggles will bring you peace and understanding as you read this book.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipreeofficial