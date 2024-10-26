Alibaba, Don Jazzy, Funke Akindele among SBOAward 2024 awardees

The second annual Sabistation Business Owners Awards (SBOAwards), also known as “The Sabies,” celebrated the achievements of 110 exceptional individuals and businesses across a wide range of industries, including the creative sector honouring the likes of Nigerian comedy icon Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, widely known as Alibaba, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy and Funke Akindele, Nollywood actor and filmmaker recognising their excellence, innovation, and leadership.

The event which was recently held at Upscale Quarters in Lekki Phase I, Lagos saw Don Jazzy honored with the Social Entrepreneur of the Year award for his successful ventures, including Mavin Records, Dripsoap Africa, and Jazzy Burger, Funke Akindele recognised as Entrepreneur of the Year (Woman) for her significant contributions to the entertainment industry while Alibaba was presented with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for his groundbreaking impact on Nigerian comedy.

Other prominent winners include Aliko Dangote, who received the Entrepreneur of the Year (Man) award for his outstanding leadership at Dangote Petroleum Refinery, and Nelly Agbogu, also known as Naija Brand Chick, who was recognised as Mentor of the Year for her dedication to supporting entrepreneurs.

The SBOAwards, which coincides with the founder’s birthday, brought together a diverse group of business leaders, innovators, and media professionals. The awards encompassed a broad spectrum of categories, from agriculture to technology, with recipients chosen through a comprehensive process involving a distinguished jury and public voting.

Other winners included Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze of Data Entry Academy for Small Business of the Year, Chidi Ajaere of GIG Group for Innovator of the Year, and Obinna “Obi” Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, for Business Leader of the Year. The awards also recognised young talent, with Tayo Aina winning Young Entrepreneur of the Year and Peter Ayeni of Party Jollof Africa receiving the Start-Up of the Year award.

The Sabies also acknowledged industry leaders across various sectors. Deloitte Nigeria was awarded Best Cyber Security provider in the technology and media sector, and Pulse Nigeria won Best Digital Media. Konga received the Best E-Commerce award, while Seplat Nigeria and Netflix Nigeria were recognised in the energy and entertainment sectors, respectively.

The financial technology sector saw Opay win the Best FinTech award, and Eko Hotels and Suites excelled in the Best Food and Hospitality category. Reddington Hospital was awarded Best Healthcare Provider, Tony Elumelu Foundation was named Best Non-Profit and Philanthropy organisation. GlaxoSmithKline Nigeria received the Best Pharmaceutical award for its work in clinical trials and AIICO Insurance emerged as the Best Insurance provider.

MTN Nigeria secured the Best Telecommunications award, and WakaNow was recognised as the Best Tourism and Travel company. Linda Ikeji Social was named Best Social Media and Networking platform, while Lagos City Marathon won Best Sports and Recreation.

The Sabistation Business Owners Awards, organized by Sabistation, serves as a platform for showcasing and celebrating exceptional achievements in business. The awards not only elevate the profiles of business leaders across Nigeria but also foster networking opportunities and inspire future generations of entrepreneurs.

