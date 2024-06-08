When a husband’s secret family comes to light- A review of Olukorede S. Yishau’s After the End

Title: After the End

Author: Olukorede S. Yishau

Year of Publication: 2024

Number of Pages: 211

Category: Fiction

Olukorede S. Yishau’s “After the End” is an exhilarating journey that masterfully weaves together themes of love, betrayal, and secrets.

The fast-paced and captivating beginning of the book sets it apart from Yishau’s previous works, guaranteeing that any reader will be compelled to finish it in one sitting.

The stunning book cover hints at the emotional depth and complexity of the story, with the image of a depressed female figure alluding to the dramatic narrative within.

Yishau skillfully portrays a range of emotions, inciting anger towards the betraying character before offering a chance for a different perspective, effectively engaging the reader.

Through the use of both 1st and 3rd person narrative styles, the book provides a multilayered view of the story, inviting readers to intimately connect with the characters while maintaining a comprehensive understanding of the plot.

The emotional journey described in the book goes beyond mere betrayal, delving deep into the complexities and motivations behind human behavior and relationships, challenging readers to confront their own biases.

The storytelling encourages readers to reflect on their own experiences and emotions, ultimately leading to a deeper understanding of forgiveness and the intricate nature of love and trust.

“After the End” predominantly unfolds against the backdrop of the United Kingdom, particularly the Peckham and Woolwich area, potentially evoking nostalgic or intense memories for readers familiar with these locations.

The book intricately explores various themes such as the role of in-laws in marriages, betrayal, deception, and forgiveness.

The introduction of new characters in the second part of the book adds an element of mystery, rewarding patient readers with a deeper understanding of their significance.

True to the author’s style, the book offers insightful commentary on the state of the government, particularly during the military era in Nigeria.

While a work of fiction, “After the End” effectively compels readers to empathize with single mothers and underscores the impact of life circumstances on their choices.

Not suitable for readers under the age of 18, “After the End” is an engaging and enthralling story that extends far beyond mere entertainment, leaving a lasting impact on those who delve into its pages.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: [email protected] Social: @tiipreeofficial