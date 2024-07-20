Five most difficult countries to get a visit visa in 2024

Travelling the world offers diverse experiences, cultures, and landscapes, yet some countries pose challenges due to political, bureaucratic, and logistical barriers.

Visiting these destinations in 2024 demands meticulous planning, patience, and a grasp of complex political and security landscapes.

While adventurous travellers are drawn to these hard-to-reach places, the hurdles are significant and require thorough research and adherence to travel advisories.

With 195 countries globally, many aspire to visit them all, but visa restrictions often limit free travel.

Read also: Top 8 Schengen countries with highest multiple entry visa issuance

Some nations have strict visa processes or don’t issue tourist visas for safety or political reasons, while others under totalitarian regimes restrict access from the outside world.

According to Visaguide World, here are some of the hardest countries to get a visit visa in 2024

North Korea

North Korea is known for its stringent travel restrictions and tightly controlled environment, where the regime limits foreign influence and closely monitors all visitors. If you hold an American passport or are from South Korea, you are not eligible for a North Korean visa. Obtaining a visa requires going through authorized travel agencies that organize group tours, as independent travel is not permitted, and tourists must be accompanied by government-appointed guides at all times. The process is opaque and can be denied without explanation. Visitors have no freedom to explore on their own and must adhere to a strict itinerary, with restricted photography and limited, monitored interactions with locals.

Somalia

Somalia has been plagued by conflict, terrorism, and piracy, making it one of the most dangerous countries in the world. Ranked 6th on the Global Peace Index as one of the most dangerous places to visit, many consulates and embassies avoid issuing visitor visas to prevent risking their citizens. Visas are difficult to obtain due to the lack of a functioning central government in many regions and the limited presence of Somali embassies worldwide. Additionally, the infrastructure is severely underdeveloped, with substandard airports and risky road travel due to banditry and lack of maintenance, often necessitating private security for travellers.

Read also: 4 UK visa options for Nigerians and others, without an employee letter

Bhutan

Bhutan operates a high-value, low-impact tourism policy to preserve its culture and environment, imposing a minimum daily package rate that includes accommodation, meals, transportation, and a guide. Visas must be arranged through a licensed Bhutanese tour operator, as independent travel is not allowed, Individual visas to Bhutan are only available to citizens of India, Bangladesh, and Maldives. The visa process is straightforward, requiring a pre-arranged tour and online application approval by the Tourism Council of Bhutan, with a $65 sustainability fee, often included in the package price. Bhutan’s rugged terrain and limited infrastructure make travel challenging, with limited flights and a difficult approach to the only international airport, Paro, due to the surrounding mountains.

Chad

Chad faces significant security challenges, including terrorism, armed conflict, and civil unrest, posing risks to travellers. Only 14 countries have visa-free access; others must apply, a process complicated by the need for an invitation letter, usually requiring a hotel booking in N’Djamena with a non-refundable fee. Obtaining a visa is hindered by bureaucratic inefficiencies and sparse embassies abroad, with lengthy processing times and strict documentation requirements. Travellers must register with the police within 72 hours of arrival, and travel outside N’Djamena demands careful planning and often requires security arrangements.

Read also: Here’s how to apply in 2024 for a UK seasonal worker visa

Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan, one of the world’s most isolated countries, tightly controls all aspects of life to minimize foreign influence, resulting in severe travel restrictions. It maintains a rigid visa policy, requiring almost all visitors to apply for a visa, with exceptions for some from specific parts of Kazakhstan or Uzbekistan and some with diplomatic passports. Obtaining a tourist visa is challenging, needing an invitation letter from the Turkmen State Migration Service, which can take up to 20 days to procure. Independent travel is nearly impossible, with tourists mandated to follow a pre-approved itinerary and accompanied by a guide. Movement within the country is restricted, and heavy internet censorship makes communication with the outside world difficult.