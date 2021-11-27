Vanilla Milkshake at Home
A world’s favorite milkshake is a smooth and creamy concoction of vanilla ice cream, milk, vanilla extract topped up with whipped cream Learn how to make the best vanilla milkshake by following this milkshake recipe and discover why it is the world’s favorite.
Ingredients
frozen bananas
vanilla protein powder
almond milk
maple syrup
walnuts
flax seed
Instructions
Add milk, frozen bananas, vanilla protein powder, vanilla extract and sugar in a blender. (If vanilla extract is not available then don’t worry, milkshake prepared without using vanilla extract also gives a good taste.
Add vanilla ice cream.
Blend until smooth and creamy. Pour milkshake into a serving glass and serve.
Use 1/2 cup milk and 1 cup ice cream to prepare a thick milkshake.
For variation, garnish it with whipped cream and sprinkle chocolate vermicelli over it.