Vanilla Milkshake at Home

A world’s favorite milkshake is a smooth and creamy concoction of vanilla ice cream, milk, vanilla extract topped up with whipped cream Learn how to make the best vanilla milkshake by following this milkshake recipe and discover why it is the world’s favorite.

Ingredients

frozen bananas

vanilla protein powder

almond milk

maple syrup

walnuts

flax seed

Instructions

Add milk, frozen bananas, vanilla protein powder, vanilla extract and sugar in a blender. (If vanilla extract is not available then don’t worry, milkshake prepared without using vanilla extract also gives a good taste.

Add vanilla ice cream.

Blend until smooth and creamy. Pour milkshake into a serving glass and serve.

Use 1/2 cup milk and 1 cup ice cream to prepare a thick milkshake.

For variation, garnish it with whipped cream and sprinkle chocolate vermicelli over it.