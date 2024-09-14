Top 10 most travelled countries in the world

A recent research conducted by Ubuy, a one-stop shopping destination, offering a wide range of premium products at competitive prices, showed nations that have the highest rates of travel.

The number of trips taken for both personal and professional purposes, the frequency with which people search for travel-related terms, and the amount of money spent on foreign travel were all examined in this study. Together, these indicators yielded a final score that gave a clear ranking.

France is the most traveled country, with more than 200 million journeys made and more than 30 million queries about travel.

Germany stands out as having the biggest international tourist expenditures, having spent $101.2 billion on travel.

Finland, with its smaller population, has the most journeys per person, averaging six.

France

France is the most traveled country, with an overall rating of 29.1 out of 30. Out of the 200 million travels made by French individuals, more than 181 million are done for private purpose. This ranks top on the list with an average of three trips per individual. France is the most travel-interested country among the top 10, with over 30 million searches related to travel.

Germany

Germany has the second-highest overall rating (26.8) among the nations that prefer to travel. In order to get additional experiences, Germans make approximately 178 million travels—an average of two excursions per person—to other places. The nation tops the list of countries that spend the most on travel, with a total of $101.2 billion.

Spain

With an overall rating of 20.7, Spain is ranked third. Like Germans, Spaniards travel on average two times a year, or more than 110 million times. Over 21 million searches relating to travel are conducted by them, indicating a considerable interest in travel despite their lesser expenditures on foreign tourism.

Sweden

Sweden, with a score of 16.7, is in fourth place for greatest exploration of new overseas destinations. Among the top 10 countries in terms of travel frequency per capita, Swedes have one of the highest rates with five trips per person. Similar to Germany and Spain, they have a high degree of interest in travel on Google.

Poland

Poland, with an overall rating of 15.8, makes the top five nations in terms of travel. Poles travel less than the top four nations—an average of one trip per person, primarily for private travel. Despite spending the least on foreign tourism of all the top 10, Poland has a greater interest in travel, as seen by the more than 20 million Google searches for travel-related terms.

Italy

Italy has a composite score of 7, making it the sixth most traveled country. Similar to Poles, Italians typically make one journey per person. Compared to Poland, their expenditures on foreign tourism are larger.

Netherlands

With a score of 12.8, the Netherlands ranks seventh among nations where citizens like traveling overseas. Like Germany and Spain, the Dutch travel frequently, with an average of two trips per person, and primarily for private purposes. Locals in the nation also perform a lot of searches for tickets and other travel-related items.

Finland

Finland, with a composite score of 11.0, ranks in eighth place. Among the top 10 countries, Finns have the highest average number of trips per person—six on average. Finland continues to be a popular destination, trailing the Dutch by only 1 million searches.

Switzerland

Switzerland, with an overall rating of 10.0, is the ninth nation exploring new areas. Over 13 million travels are taken by Swiss citizens, according to Eurostat. Compared to Finns, their searches for travel-related content are marginally lower.

Portugal

Portugal’s 9.6 composite score puts them in tenth position. Portuguese travelers spend the least amount of money on foreign travel, at 3.5 million, while taking over a million more trips than Swiss travelers.