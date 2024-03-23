Top 10 African leaders with the best performance

Ten leaders from diverse backgrounds and resource-rich economies, who rise above obstacles to achieve remarkable progress in their countries, demonstrate the diversity of approaches to governance that characterizes Africa’s vibrant leadership tapestry. These leaders come from island paradises and resource-rich economies.

1. Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (Egypt)

From 2014 to now, President el-Sisi has guided his country through intricate political and economic terrain. His main areas of interest are drawing in international investment and developing infrastructure, such as the extension of the Suez Canal. El-Sisi’s focus on stability and security has calmed the country after years of instability, but issues with political freedom and human rights still exist.

This overview of leadership demonstrates the various ways that African nations approach government. These seven leaders demonstrate the dynamism and promise of the continent by fostering environmental sustainability and addressing economic difficulties. Their tales give hope for a better future where leadership acknowledges the continent’s enormous potential as Africa continues its progressing path.

2. Samia Suluhu Hassan (Tanzania)

President Hassan, the first female head of state in East Africa, came into office with a complicated history. She places a high priority on environmental preservation, combating corruption, and promoting open communication and inclusivity. Her emphasis on gender equality and education in addition to economic changes gives Tanzanians hope for a more just and prosperous future.

3. Paul Kagame (Rwanda)

President Kagame has been in charge of Rwanda since 2000, and his narrative is one of amazing change. Rwanda rose from the ashes of the genocide to become a symbol of stability and development. Kagame’s emphasis on economic development, good governance, and technology has produced some amazing benefits, including improved healthcare and a decrease in poverty. Even though his dictatorial tendencies are concerning, he ranks highly due to his indisputable contributions to Rwanda’s reconstruction.

4. Wavel Ramkalawan (Seychelles)

Since 2020, President Ramkalawan has presided over a paradise country confronting distinct difficulties. His top priorities are tackling climate change and striking a balance between tourism and environmental preservation. By emphasizing social welfare and sustainable development, Ramkalawan hopes to preserve his island nation’s natural beauty while securing a prosperous future for its citizens.

5. Hakainde Hichilema (Zambia)

When President Hichilema was elected in2021, he took over an economy that was struggling and a populace deeply divided. He attacked corruption right away and gave economic diversification top priority, embracing accountability and transparency. Zambia’s economic recovery appears to be promising given his emphasis on agriculture, renewable energy, and luring in international investment. Hichilema’s stance is further strengthened by his dedication to democratic principles and human rights.

6. Mokgweetsi Masisi (Botswana)

As of 2018, President Masisi has been leading a resource-rich country with a robust democratic system. Good governance, openness, and economic diversification beyond the diamond industry are his top priorities. Masisi’s emphasis on healthcare, education, and environmental preservation is intended to guarantee Botswana’s long-term viability and fair growth.

7. Prithvirajsing Roopun (Mauritus)

Mauritius frequently outperforms its rivals in every area under President Roopun, arguably the greatest African president. Two years after Ameenah Gurib’s administration was rocked by tragedy, President Roopun’s tenure as head of state has been nothing short of extraordinary. The Fakim’s Since he came to office, the island nation has rebranded itself to position itself as the premier travel destination in Africa. As a result of this realignment, Mauritius is now at the top of all the positive indexes.

8. Nana Addo Akufo-Addo (Ghana)

According to research done by Leaders of Today, a Canadian organization, President Nana Akufo is Africa’s finest president for 2019. President Nana Addo Akufo and his staff were able to significantly lower inflation from 15.4% in 2016 to 10.4% in 2021. “One District, One Manufacturing Facility” is a program he runs.

In just over four years, more than 76 groups were functioning under 1D1F. During one period of his presidency, the local population employed around 550,000 people. Ghana’s GIR climbed from $6.1 billion (3.5 months’ worth of imports) in 2016 to $8.6 billion in 2020. (Imports for 4.01 months) Planting for Food as well as Jobs is a software program that has enhanced Ghana’s food output.

9. Abdelmadjid Tebboune (Algeria)

Following President Tebboune’s victory in the 2019 presidential election, Algerians’ quality of life has greatly improved.

His collaborative leadership style has revolutionized the infrastructure and healthcare sectors. Among his achievements are: With the Safety Index score increasing from 78.21 in 2021 to 78.25 in 2022, security has improved. The Ibrahim Index of African Administration has risen by 3.3 points since he assumed office. As of 2019, 1.1 million people had been lifted out of poverty, a rise of more than 100,000 over the year before.

10. Adama Barrow (Gambia)

In the Gambia, Adama Barrow has taken on the challenge of bringing decent government to the people after Yahya Jammeh’s despotic dictatorship. After being re-elected in December, he got right to work keeping his campaign promises.

Among President Barrow’s achievements are: The Gambia is now the fourth most peaceful country in Africa, with a Safety Score of 69, up from 67.1 in 2021. an increase in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) from 30% in 2017 to 37 percent. Three percent growth in GDP on average per year.