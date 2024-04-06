The world’s smallest town, Hum Croatia

It can be challenging to explore everything a town has to offer in a single day when visiting.

In the smallest town in the world, that wouldn’t be a problem. There are only a few houses and a few streets in the region. While the 2011 census listed 30 residents, some visitors have claimed that the actual population depends on the season you come.

Read also: Top 10 richest women in the world worth $457.1 bn combined in Q1 2024

That number rose to 52 in the 2021 census, though it’s not clear where they’re putting them all in a town the size of Hum. Since this town is smaller than all but the smallest towns and hamlets, you might be wondering what makes it a town. Well, maybe the answer is just that, it is what it is.

This little town, which is only 100 meters long, is tucked away in a Croatian region. Stepping inside allows you to see the town’s true history and travel back in time.

The town of Hum, located in Croatia’s northwest Istria area, is the smallest town in the world.

The story goes that long ago, giants believed they had located a very pleasant area of the planet and chose to build residences there. Eventually, they ran out of large stones and had to settle with smaller ones, and that’s when they ultimately created Hum.

That’s probably untrue, but the small town was originally mentioned in 1102 under the name Cholm.

Essentially, the settlement began as a watchtower, housing a small population that stood guard to ensure that no surprise army was approaching.

Constructed to accommodate watchkeepers and their families, the town did install a parish church in 1802 and a bell tower in 1552. Apparently, in Hum, no construction happens if the year doesn’t end in a “2.”

Read also: World oldest man dies aged 114 in Venezuela

Since the town is completely surrounded by walls and very little has been constructed outside of them, everything inside the walls is a superb example of historically significant architecture.