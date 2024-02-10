Swirl braids: From traditional to mainstream fashion

In recent years, Nigerians and others have witnessed a resurgence of traditional hairstyles, particularly the intricate Fulani swirl braids.

Once considered a regional or tribal expression, these braids have now made their way into the mainstream fashion.

The Fulani people, nomadic pastoralists scattered across West Africa, have long adorned themselves with elaborate hairstyles as a way to signify their cultural identity, social status, and even spiritual beliefs. Among these hairstyles, the Fulani swirl braids stand out for their complex patterns and exquisite craftsmanship.

Traditionally, Fulani women would spend hours weaving complex patterns into their hair, using natural materials and techniques passed down through generations.

These hairstyles served as more than just a fashion statement; they were symbols of identity reflecting the rich heritage of the people.

It is even believed that across the African continent, braiding patterns were used to identify tribe, age, wealth, marital status and religion.

Although not connected to the Fulani in any known way, Kayra Theodore, a South African model, reintroduce the swirl braids trend last year. The trend is now making waves once again beyond magazine covers she modelled for.

Along with Theodore, Nigerian designers, hair stylists, influencers and braids lovers who are not afraid of change have been instrumental in bringing these traditional hairstyles back into the spotlight, showcasing them in fashion shows, photo shoots, and social media campaigns.

They have created different fascinating designs with swirl tips which they achieve by carefully rolling the tip of the braid and fastening it with needle and thread.

Swirl braids has now come to join the likes of Shuku, Cornrows, Bantu Knots, and other traditional hairstyles in the drive to popularize Afrocentric beauty.

Social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok have also played a crucial role in popularizing the Fulani swirl braids, with countless users sharing photos and tutorials showcasing different variations of the style. Nigerian celebrities and influencers, in particular, have helped to amplify the trend, wearing Fulani swirl braids on red carpets, magazine covers, and music videos.

As Fulani swirl braids continue to gain momentum in Nigeria and beyond, there is hope that these hairstyles will not only be celebrated for their aesthetic beauty but also appreciated for their cultural significance.

By embracing traditional hairstyles like the Fulani swirl braids, Africans are not only reconnecting with their roots but also reclaiming their place in the global fashion landscape.