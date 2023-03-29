Best hairstyles for different face shapes

Have you observed that a hairstyle that looks perfect on your friend or colleague may not fit so well on you? If you have, then welcome to the club. Most times, we admire hairstyles in certain people and imagine they would also look perfect on us. However, a big disappointing shock awaits us after wearing the same hairstyle. Some of us blame our stylist but most times, it may just be our face shape giving us the ‘unsatisfactory’ look.

When it comes to picking a new hairstyle, your face shape is something to consider.

Whether your face is an oval, square, rectangle circle, heart or whatever, the right style will perfectly frame your face and show off your best features in the most flattering way.

Let us take a look at how these works. Weave Got It Canada, a blog on hair extension and 10×10 website gives us some key tips to consider.

Rectangle faces

A soft LOB layered style is often flattering for women with a more rectangular face. However, if you do opt for a long length, try loose waves or deep curls to soften the sharp angles of your face.

Oval faces

Oval faces can suit a wide variation of hairstyles. Oval-faced ladies who like short hair should go with a blunt bob which can be achieved with some straight bundles or our bob wig. If you’re more ‘long hair, don’t care’, a middle part of any textured style is for you.

These are the luckiest set of people. They can choose any parting, try something new or crazy without fear. You don’t even need a perfect symmetrical parting, a messy parting that looks natural will be just fine. The middle part is great. Here are some beautiful styles for an oval shape face: Side sweep, Shaggy bob, Curved bangs, Long layered curls and side part with minimal layers etc.

Square faces

Just like for round faces, the goal of your hairstyle here should be to minimise the width of your face.

A square-shaped face features beautifully wide cheekbones and a sharp jawline. A side-parted style is amazingly flattering. To all the lovely square-faced ladies, this shape affords you the ability to rock big curly hair.

Read also: Why ‘crazy jeans’ has become acceptable fashion trend

Heart faces

With this facial type, you would want to look at wigs that fall to your chin and below. Barrel curls are a great choice, but you can also do the tighter curls as long as the crown area doesn’t have too much volume.

A centre part can work wonders for those with a heart shaped face. This is because hair in the centre part can enhance the natural flow of the face, bringing attention to the balance and symmetry of the heart.

If you have a heart-shaped face, your face is wider at the top and narrower at the bottom. Bobs look absolutely stunning on heart-shaped faces. We also recommend long ponytails that look great and will help to accentuate features such as cheekbones, eyes, and your smile.

Round faces

Round faces are beautiful and full. The length and width tend to be similar. The beautiful thing about this shape of face is that you tend to look younger, and can easily pull off more youthful hair styles.

For a round face, you need to avoid width when selecting a wig or hair style, because you already have a beautiful full face.

Round face shapes typically feature cute rounded cheeks. Therefore, the most flattering hairstyles are those that add definition and shape.

Styles like shags, long pixie cuts or long layered styles can add length to your facial lines. The height can also elongate and make your cheeks look narrower. Also, short styles are easy to pull off, but be careful not to go too short.

Centre parts will help make your face look longer. Side–sweeps draw the eyes across and down, which minimises roundness. Around the face styles can emphasise the round face, which can look really good in some instances.

Diamond faces

Diamond is an angular face shape that features a narrow forehead and jawline with cheekbones at the widest point of the face. For a most flattering appearance, we recommend chin-length bobs and styles that show off your great cheekbone structure. Side-swept fridges with a side part also do the trick.

This shape of face is best described by narrow jawline and forehead with quite wide cheekbones.

Hair styles like soft fringes can help shorten the face a bit. Long lengths can soften the angles of the diamond shape, and you can tuck your hair behind the ears to highlight those prominent cheekbones.

Side partings and side swept styles are best for a diamond sharp face as they will help to soften the sharpness of the jawline and cover the narrow hairline.