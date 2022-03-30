Slow cooked ribs at home

Ingredients

4pounds beef short ribs

2dried bay leaves

2teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1envelope (1.2 ounces) brown gravy mix

1can (10 3/4 ounces) condensed golden mushroom soup

4servings mashed potatoes (refrigerated, instant or frozen), heated

Instructions

Place ribs in 3 1/2- to 4-quart slow cooker. Top with bay leaves, Worcestershire sauce, gravy mix (dry) and soup.

Cover and cook on low heat setting 8 to 10 hours.

Spoon excess fat from top of sauce if desired. Remove bay leaves. Serve ribs with mashed potatoes, spooning sauce over all.