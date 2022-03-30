BusinessDay

Slow cooked ribs at home

Slow cooked ribs
Slow cooked ribs

Ingredients

4pounds beef short ribs
2dried bay leaves
2teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1envelope (1.2 ounces) brown gravy mix
1can (10 3/4 ounces) condensed golden mushroom soup
4servings mashed potatoes (refrigerated, instant or frozen), heated

Read also: Jamaican Jerk chicken recipe

Instructions
Place ribs in 3 1/2- to 4-quart slow cooker. Top with bay leaves, Worcestershire sauce, gravy mix (dry) and soup.
Cover and cook on low heat setting 8 to 10 hours.
Spoon excess fat from top of sauce if desired. Remove bay leaves. Serve ribs with mashed potatoes, spooning sauce over all.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author