Sesi Toyin: Coach incorporating art, music, dance in therapy

Emotional wellness coach Sesi Toyin is making waves in the world of mental health by incorporating unconventional methods into her coaching practices.

With a background in Integrative Attachment Theory and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, Sesi helps high-achieving individuals attain their peak state of emotional wellness by curating unique methods that deliver emotional wellness practices.

Toyin’s approach involves synchronizing recreational activities like art therapy, music, dancing, singing, and more with therapeutic practices.

This approach has been effective in helping individuals gain mastery of their emotions and achieve emotional resilience and bliss.

Recently, Toyin organized a ‘Paint and Sip’ therapy session that helped participants experience guided meditation, peace, and calmness.

Read also: Forecast of revenue generation trend for Nigerian public, informal, unstructured sectors in 2023

The participants reported feeling alive, overwhelmed with peace and tranquility, and a sense of joy and gratitude after the event.

For Valentine’s Day, Toyin organized a 5-day Emotional Wellness Challenge titled ‘Embracing Your Authentic Unique Self,’ aimed at helping participants release past hurts and pain and embrace their own unique selves with joy and pride.

Toyin is also launching an Emotional Wellness Club that will offer a hybrid of virtual and physical events, allowing participants to detox emotionally and build emotional fitness together with like-minded individuals.

According to Toyin, creative alternative therapies are the future of emotional wellness and mental health as conventional methods no longer seem to be effective in today’s volatile and uncertain world.

For individuals looking to improve their emotional wellness and find more fulfillment in life, Sesi recommends focusing on what is in their control and learning to regulate their state of emotional being.

Toyin’s upcoming project is a step-by-step guide to emotional wellness and well-being that will help individuals carry out emotional first aid on themselves without having to go through the retraumatizing process of emotional pain and suffering.