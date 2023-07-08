Relationship blunders you should never repeat- A review of Toni Tone’s I Wish I Knew This Earlier

Title: I Wish I Knew This Earlier: Lessons on Love

Author: Toni Tone

Publisher: HarperCollins Publishers

Year of Publication: 2021

Number of Pages: 149

Category: Self Help

If you use Twitter on a regular basis, then you have no doubt seen Toni Tone’s daily words of wisdom appear on your feed at some point. It is safe to assume that she is knowledgeable given that she has more than two hundred thousand followers on twitter; hence, you will be tempted to start following her as soon as possible on twitter. How much more so when you come across a book authored by her in a bookstore; you will unquestionably be interested in reading the book or purchasing it.

Toni Tone’s book “I Wish I Knew This Earlier” does not come in a very huge volume, which is quite surprising given the amount of insight that she imparts in each new twitter post. To the contrary, when it comes to the content and knowledge, you can’t anticipate anything less from someone like Toni Tone.

It goes without saying that the title of the book gets right to the point, and if you and your partner are in a committed relationship, you won’t have the slightest interest in reading the book.

The book’s subtitle will probably only interest female readers because they are more likely to be interested in books on dating and relationships.

Her writing is, as usual, clear and direct. Toni Tone looks to be well-versed in the art of love, as she not only shares countless anecdotes about her romantic exploits, but she also admits to numerous faults in her previous relationships.

She provides useful tips on how to identify “the one” and learn to say “no” to less. Even though you’ve heard some of these things previously, the author wants to emphasize that you should never repeat these mistakes.

If you have a large number of female friends, chances are you’ll recognize at least two or three of them (or possibly yourself) in the pages of this book.

The author does not pass judgment on her readers, but rather connects with them since she has walked in their shoes and understands their pain points. However, the author includes exercises in various sections of the book to help you get to know yourself better.

Additionally, the author does not insist that her readers read every page of the book; rather, she suggests that they concentrate on the passages that will be the most beneficial to them. Who would want to read a book on romance after experiencing a horrible heartbreak?

Having lived through breakup herself, the author warns that recovery is harder than it seems at first. If you’re currently experiencing heartbreak, you’ll be able to relate to and perhaps even be comforted by the author’s words.

Even if you’ve been dating for a while, there are bound to be nuggets of wisdom in this book that you can put to use right away.

After you’ve finished reading this book, the author hopes that you’ll be able to avoid making the same mistakes that she did when she was hopelessly in love and instead make decisions that are in your own best interests. And it anticipates you to fall in love with your eyes wide open, not with your eyes closed.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipreeofficial