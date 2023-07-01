We Must Employ Common Sense Instead of Being Overly Spiritual-A Review of Mfonobong Inyang’s Hope Is Not a Strategy; Faith is Not a Business Model

Title: Hope Is Not a Strategy; Faith Is Not a Business Model

Author: Mfonobong Inyang

Publisher: WORITAL

Year of Publication: 2021

Number of Pages: 178

Category: Self Help

There are a lot of people who are way too quick to spiritualize everything, including their jobs, their businesses, and ways to get better at what they do. It would appear that “Hope Is Not a Strategy; Faith Is Not a Business Model” is Inyang’s way of advising people to utilize their senses rather than becoming overly spiritual about everything they do.

The book’s title immediately piques your curiosity, but the subtitle captures your attention even more and terrifies a potential reader.

The unconventional title of the book gives the reader a hint about the unconventional way of thinking that the author has, but it also causes the reader to wonder why the author feels the need to repeatedly justify his choice.

Read also: Women are not their own worst enemies- A review of We Live These Lives

The moving and captivating story told in the foreword is the first thing that gets your attention. It is entirely acceptable to disregard the remaining chapters of the book and make do with the information you’ve acquired from the foreword, as it provides more than enough background to get you going. If you do decide to keep reading the book, you won’t be let down in any way by your decision.

As could be expected from a book with “faith and hope” in the title, biblical verses can be found throughout. However, the author is clearly a straightforward individual; he doesn’t sugarcoat anything in his writing and avoids excessive spiritualism.

Statements like “Find your work in life, the one that can afford to rest from when you are done creating” and “Stop hiding behind certificates, job, position, or social media followers” are just a few examples of the author’s never-ending stream of advice and inspiration for the reader. These things will spur you on to make some positive changes in your life.

In addition, the author enlightens readers on the significance of being technologically savvy and financially literate, and provides a number of useful recommendations for achieving these goals. The author does not merely offer pieces of advice; rather, he speaks proudly his own success stories about his life as well as his career.

We can call his writing style “serious-minded” because there was no room for humor in any of it. However, the fact that he includes stories in his work makes it significantly more interesting to read.

You will be able to feel the positive energy that the author emanates while you read this book and listen to the author narrate his own experiences.

The author makes references to other writers he has read, speeches he has listened to, poems, tweets, and motivational words from both well-known and unknown persons throughout the various sections of the book. This leads you to the impression that the author possesses a lot of information.

The author’s use of quoting other Nigerians makes it more likely that Nigerian readers will find the book relatable.

Inyang is pleased of his achievements and wishes to assist you in replicating his success by teaching you his tactics. He frequently appears upset at believers and encourages them to get off the couch.

Even if you are a religious person, the author is indicating that you must have a business strategy. As a result, this should serve as a wake-up call.

Information on the author is abundant in the book’s last pages. Your next move should be to google him and learn about the other projects he has worked on, if you’re interested.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipreeofficial