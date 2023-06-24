Women are not their own worst enemies- A review of We Live These Lives

Title: We live these lives

Edited by: Ezinne Ibe & Ngozi Onyesom

Publisher: The Female Professionals Book Club

Year of Publication: 2023

Number of Pages: 231

Category: Self Development

When women get together, we know that they will do big and mighty things, and the book “We live these lives” echoes this sentiment.

Upon first glance, the book’s goal appears to be to show its readers that women are not adversaries but rather strong allies to one another. However, as you read on, you’ll discover that the book’s objective is far broader than that.

A creative title for the book together with a subtitle that does an excellent job of explaining the material included within the book. The table of contents includes a variety of important topics that are pertinent to women and should be tackled.

The acknowledgement portion of the book discloses that the book’s twenty female contributors are all members of the same reading group. The book illustrates the numerous difficulties that women encounter. A memoir, a history, and a motivational book all bundled into one. You may want to skip the first few chapters of the book if you aren’t particularly interested in history, but the subsequent chapters will hold your interest if you enjoy storytelling.

Since each chapter is written with such conviction, it’s clear that the women picked topics about which they care deeply. The women’s openness about their shortcomings also helps the reader connect with them.

Because of the consistent use of definitions in the text, some of the authors came across as professors lecturing their pupils. Some authors’ techniques assisted readers in forming mental images as they read. By reading their work, you can often tell the difference between a professional and an aspiring writer.

Several of the women authors also provide doable tips and actions to help you improve your life. These women clearly aren’t trying to prove they’re superhuman and aren’t afraid to ask for assistance when they need it.

Nearly every story highlighted the importance of having a strong support system made up of friends and family. Some of the authors also took the opportunity to publicly thank their supporters and role models. In return for the help they received, some of these women went on to be successful role models themselves.

While the common cliché that “women are their own worst enemies” may have some truth to it, by the book’s end it becomes clear that these ladies have had the support of other women.

Those women who aren’t sure how to encourage other women can use this book as a guidance. Those interested in taking charge of a women’s group will also find this book to be an invaluable resource. This book has something for everyone, whether you’re a CEO, an aspiring entrepreneur, or a stay-at-home mom.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipreeofficial