Passion, Love, and Romance in the air as Telemundo’s The Scent of Passion hits TV screens in Nigeria

Last week, Telemundo – the home of Africa’s favourite telenovelas – premiered new series, The Scent of Passion (Café con Aroma de Mujer) in Nigeria. The series follows a story of love, romance, and heartbreak set on a coffee farm in Colombia and is led by a stellar cast including William Levy, Laura Londoño and Carmen Villalobos.

To officially launch the new show, Telemundo held a coffee breakfast experience in Lagos where media, guests, and influencers interacted virtually with cast and crew including Laura Londoño and executive producer Yalile Giordanelli, hosted by Tallulah Doherty Adetona.

Media guests and Passionistas at the event had the pleasure of hearing from Laura Londoño and Yalile Giordanelli. Laura and Yalile gave insights into the making of The Scent of Passion, expressed their excitement about the show launching in Nigeria and thanked Passionistas for their continuous support for the channel.

The Scent of Passion airs daily at 9pm (WAT) on Telemundo (DStv Channel 118).

The Scent of Passion, a gripping and complex love story, plays out with impressive Colombian coffee landscapes as the show’s central backdrop. The show follows the inspiring love story of Gaviota (Londoño) and Sebastián (Levy); who will have to overcome the resistance of his family, old relationships and the challenges imposed by the clash of two very different social classes. Laura Londoño, who plays the leading lady ‘Gaviota’, is known in Nigeria from the much-loved The Law of the Heart. The leading male character, William Levy, who plays Sebastián Vallejo, is not only known for many telenovela series but has also appeared in Hollywood movies and even in a Jennifer Lopez music video.

The Scent of Passion is an adaptation of the 1995 Colombian drama and follows the story of two lovers who belong to different worlds. A coffee farmer who, in the process of retrieving a hectare of land gifted to her, meets the son of the late owner of the farmland. In the process, an irrepressible attraction is born between them.

It was also discussed how The Scent of Passion is a very special series for Nigerian audiences because of the cultural relevance to Nigerians. Guests learned that The Scent of Passion is set on a coffee farm in Colombia as they enjoyed the local Nigerian coffee on offer.