Oxtail recipe from home
Ingredients
Meat
2 lbs Beef oxtail
2 cups Broth from cooked oxtails
Produce
1 clove Garlic
Bonnet pepper
1 Garlic powder
1 Onion
Condiments
2 dashes Browning sauce
Baking & spices
2 tbsp All-purpose flour
2 tbsp Bacon drippings or shortening
1 tbsp Greek seasoning
1 tsp Pepper
1 tbsp Salt
1 Salt and pepper
1 tsp Seasoning salt
Read also: Jamaican Jerk chicken recipe
Instructions
Trim away excess fat and place oxtail in boiling water for 2 to 3 minutes to blanch.
Drain well on absorbent paper and coat with cornflour.
Sprinkle with salt and pepper
Heat oil in heavy skillet and brown oxtail on both sides removing when brown.
Pour off excess fat.
Dice bacon and fry for a few minutes.
Return oxtail to pot with bacon, add carrots, onion, garlic, tomatoes, bonnet pepper and hot water.
Cover and simmer gently for 3.5 to 4 hours or until oxtail is almost tender.
At this stage add more liquid if necessary and season additionally