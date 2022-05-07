Oxtail recipe from home

Ingredients

Meat

2 lbs Beef oxtail

2 cups Broth from cooked oxtails

Produce

1 clove Garlic

Bonnet pepper

1 Garlic powder

1 Onion

Condiments

2 dashes Browning sauce

Baking & spices

2 tbsp All-purpose flour

2 tbsp Bacon drippings or shortening

1 tbsp Greek seasoning

1 tsp Pepper

1 tbsp Salt

1 Salt and pepper

1 tsp Seasoning salt

Instructions

Trim away excess fat and place oxtail in boiling water for 2 to 3 minutes to blanch.

Drain well on absorbent paper and coat with cornflour.

Sprinkle with salt and pepper

Heat oil in heavy skillet and brown oxtail on both sides removing when brown.

Pour off excess fat.

Dice bacon and fry for a few minutes.

Return oxtail to pot with bacon, add carrots, onion, garlic, tomatoes, bonnet pepper and hot water.

Cover and simmer gently for 3.5 to 4 hours or until oxtail is almost tender.

At this stage add more liquid if necessary and season additionally