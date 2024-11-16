Nigeria learners’ top 10 skills and their target roles

The job market in Nigeria is evolving, driven by a shift towards skill-based hiring that aligns with changing industry demands. Understanding which skills are most sought after and the roles they lead to is crucial for learners looking to enhance their employability.

The Global Skills Report by Coursera provides an in-depth analysis of skill and credential trends at country, regional, and global levels, based on insights from over 148 million learners. Coursera’s skills taxonomy categorises skills into three levels: domains, competencies, and skills.

Domains are the broadest categories and include business, technology, and data science, these are the main focus of the report. Competencies are more specific skills within each domain, such as “accounting” or “communication” in the business domain. The most detailed level, skills, directly support the competencies and represent the most specific skill sets highlighted in the report.

Read also: Top 10 in-demand sales skills in 2024 and where to learn them

In the report, “top skills” refer to the most granular skills under each domain. This structure provides clarity on which skills are most relevant in specific fields and how they contribute to overall competencies.

Top 10 skills for Nigerian learners by Coursera

1. SQL

SQL is a core skill for those working in data management and analysis. It is widely used in many industries for database management and querying data to support decision-making processes.

2. Advertising

Advertising skills are valuable for roles that involve creating campaigns, understanding consumer behaviour, and promoting products or services effectively. It supports career growth in marketing and communications.

3. Spreadsheet Software

Proficiency in spreadsheet software, such as Microsoft Excel, is essential for data analysis, reporting, and managing financial information. It is relevant in various business and administrative roles.

Read also: 10 fastest growing skills in demand in 2024

4. Business Communication

Effective business communication is key for managing interactions within teams and with clients. This skill is critical for roles that require negotiation, report writing, and presentations.

5. Audit

Audit skills are important for assessing financial records and ensuring compliance with regulations. This knowledge helps individuals work in roles related to finance and quality control.

6. HTML and CSS

HTML and CSS are fundamental for web development. These skills are needed for creating and maintaining websites, forming the basis for more advanced coding practices.

Read also: 10 in-demand tech skills to learn before 2024

7. Influencing

The ability to influence others is beneficial for leadership and management roles. It involves guiding teams, shaping decisions, and fostering collaboration.

8. Supply Chain Systems

Knowledge of supply chain systems is important for managing logistics and distribution. It supports positions in operations, procurement, and inventory management.

Read also: Top 10 skills that will get you a job abroad as a Nigerian

9. Storytelling

Storytelling is used to create engaging content that connects with audiences. It is valuable for marketing, branding, and public relations.

10. Market Research

Market research skills help in gathering and analysing data to understand consumer trends and business opportunities. This supports roles in strategic planning and product development.

Top 10 target roles for Nigerian learners by Coursera

1. Product Marketing

Manager Product marketing managers oversee the promotion and positioning of products. They use advertising, storytelling, and market research skills to develop strategies that enhance product success.

2. E-commerce Analyst

E-commerce analysts focus on analysing online sales data and customer behaviours. SQL, spreadsheet software, and market research skills are crucial for understanding trends and improving performance.

Read also: Tech skills to acquire before relocating abroad

3. Personal Financial

Advisor Personal financial advisors guide clients on investments, savings, and financial planning. Skills in audit, business communication, and spreadsheet software support this role.

4. Project Manager

Project managers are responsible for planning and executing projects. They require skills in business communication, influencing, and supply chain systems to manage teams and meet project goals.

5. IT Project Manager

IT project managers oversee technology-related projects. Skills in business communication, influencing, and HTML and CSS are relevant for coordinating technical tasks and team management.

Read also: Global skills demand seen boosting informal jobs in Nigeria

6. Social Media Marketer

Social media marketers use storytelling, advertising, and market research skills to develop content that promotes brand awareness and engages audiences.

7. Cloud Security Engineer

Cloud security engineers focus on protecting data and maintaining security systems in cloud environments. SQL HTML and CSS skills are beneficial for understanding technical requirements.

Read also: Ten jobs that can fast track your UK work visa

8. Marketing Specialist

Marketing specialists develop and implement marketing campaigns. Skills in advertising, business communication, and storytelling support their work in connecting products with target audiences.

9. Operations Manager

Operations managers ensure that business processes run efficiently. They require skills in supply chain systems, spreadsheet software, and influencing to oversee logistics and team productivity.

10. IT Director

IT directors lead a company’s technology strategy and operations. They use skills in business communication, influencing, and knowledge of HTML and CSS to guide their teams and achieve business objectives.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share