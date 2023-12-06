Top 10 in-demand sales skills in 2024 and where to learn them

Excellent sales skills are more important than ever in today’s fast-paced, cutthroat business world. There is a growing need so now is the perfect moment to expand your knowledge.

BusinessDay reported a 15.9 percent increase in the demand for sales and marketing professionals by Nigerian firms from January to October 2023, compared to the 13.4 percent observed during the same period last year.

The report by MyJobMag, a recruitment agency in Nigeria that analyzed 62,729 jobs advertised on its platform, said sales/marketing has over 15 per cent.

According to Indeed, the top 10 sales skills can help you make a positive impression on clients and improve your chances of closing a deal.

Active listening

Empathy

Communication

Objection management

Negotiation

Self-motivation

Product knowledge

Prospecting

Time management

Relationship building

Indeed, further explained, acquiring these customer-facing skills is essential for success in the dynamic sales world. Professionals must excel in objection management by identifying core issues and providing effective solutions.

Storytelling prowess is crucial to creating a compelling narrative around products or services, showcasing how they address specific needs. Problem-solving skills are invaluable for navigating challenges, while customer engagement and conflict management abilities enhance client relationships.

Strong presentation skills, social acumen, and adaptability are also pivotal, especially in customer-facing roles where interactions range from formal meetings to casual settings.

Also, core sales skills encompass a deep understanding of products, negotiation prowess, effective prospecting, and research skills. Proficiency in CRM software, lead qualification, closing skills, strategic selling, and customer success management are crucial for driving successful deals.

Soft skills, such as active listening, empathy, clear communication, self-motivation, time management, relationship building, collaboration, adaptability, and goal orientation, round out the comprehensive skill set required for a successful career.

Mastering these skills equips professionals to excel in customer-facing roles and consistently succeed in the competitive sales landscape.

Here are places where you can learn highly sought-after sales skills.

Coursera

Coursera offers a variety of Sales courses suitable for both beginners and experienced professionals, curated from top educational institutions and industry leaders. Most courses are free and come with a certificate.

Udemy

Udemy presents a diverse array of Sales courses designed to cater to individuals at any skill level, offered by industry leaders and reputable educational institutions. These courses offer high-quality training, with some available for free and others at a very reasonable fee. You will earn a certificate upon completion.

Linkedin

LinkedIn offers free training you need to stay ahead with expert-led courses on Sales Skills.