Tech skills to acquire before relocating abroad

Nigerians seeking to relocate abroad need to acquire the right skills, especially those who are into tech or want to transition into tech-related fields.

Experts emphasise that individuals should invest time and effort into acquiring tech skills before relocating, either through online courses, certifications, or practical experience.

In a survey carried out by YouGov and Tech Nation, 64 percent of tech employees believe their tech skills are essential to job security.

“Almost 80 percent of advertised tech roles are at the senior level potentially obstructing those at an earlier stage in their career from getting relevant experience in tech,” the survey stated.

The last few decades have been tough for the job market. With recessions, rising inflation, and a pandemic, a lot of people have been left frazzled and desperate for a moment of job security.

The tech industry is promising for many people as it is consistently growing, pays well, and offers decent job security.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports the median annual wage for computer and technology occupations was $97,430 in 2021, more than doubling the median wage for all other occupations.

The BLS also projects jobs in information technology to increase by 15 percent between 2021 and 2031. With these numbers, it is no wonder more people than ever are looking to enter the field.

Here are skills to acquire

DevOps Engineer

A DevOps engineer is responsible for working with code, infrastructure management, DevOps toolchains, and system administration.

Their day-to-day work will depend on the size and type of company, but DevOps engineers often review code, write unit tests, and help create bridges of communication between various teams. DevOps engineers usually have around five years of experience in operations or development roles before they move to DevOps.

However, DevCareer, a nonprofit organisation focused on supporting young Africans looking to start a tech career, recently announced a partnership with the UK- Nigeria Tech Hub.

DevCareer Tech Program is a 6-month training program that will equip 1700 selected Nigerians with in-demand skills in software development, design, and product management. Applications are scheduled to close on July 14, 2023, and the program will run from August 2023 to January 2024.

Product Manager

Product managers oversee every step of the project and ensure it is consistently in line with customers’ needs. This role requires a mix of skills, including UX design, tech, and business.

Their roles often include research, analysis, creating designs, testing prototypes, and finding bugs. They will often create a roadmap for the product and follow up with stakeholders, customers, and market research to help guide and improve the product.

Computer and Information Research Scientist

Computer and Information Research Scientists work to improve both hardware and software systems. It is one of the more difficult jobs, but also one of the highest paid. These scientists often work with complex algorithms and programming languages and design computer architecture.

Overall, their goal is to develop innovative ways to use both existing and potential future technologies. They are particularly prevalent in medical and science fields.

Software Developer

Software developers are responsible for creating everything from your favorite game on your phone to system-level software used by hospitals and the military.

They need to know how to code, most often in Java, SQL, and JavaScript, as well as have valuable soft skills, such as problem-solving abilities. There is a lot of variability in this role, given the range of types of software in existence.

Computer Network Architect

Computer network architects design and build data communication networks. This can range from small connections within different branches of the same company all of the way up to large-scale cloud infrastructures. They need a strong working knowledge of both hardware and software.

A computer network architect is typically responsible for increasing efficiency, recommending and implementing upgrades, and staying up to date with developing technologies. With those goals in mind, they create and present management plans, upgrade hardware and work with information and network security.

Artificial Intelligence Architect

Artificial intelligence (AI) architects work closely with data scientists, engineers, and developers to design, build, and create new AIs. The role is often a mix of technical and creative, dreaming up some of the wildest technologies of the future while also being aware of current technological limitations.

Information Security Analyst

Information and network security is expected to be one of the most critical areas in tech to develop evermore invasive technologies. The world is full of examples of hacks, everything from large-scale cybersecurity attacks like the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack in 2021 to individual privacy issues, like when hackers figure out how to access in-home security cameras.

Keeping all types of products and software safe from security breaches will be one of the most significant projects in the upcoming years.

Mobile App Developer

Mobile app developers design, develop, and implement all different types of mobile applications. Often they will specialize in working with either Android, iOS, or Windows.

App developers are often creative, coming up with new games or tools, but also very technical and practical. App developers also need an in-depth knowledge of HTML, JavaScript, and CSS.

Data Scientist

Data is the new digital currency, and data scientists are the ones helping companies, NGOs, and governments turn all of that raw data into something that can tell a story.

Data scientists source, clean, manage, and analyze immense amounts of data looking for actionable insights. They also create algorithms and data models to forecast outcomes.

Full-Stack Web Developer

Being a full-stack web developer means a person can develop both server and client software, making them the multitool of the technology world.

Not only do full-stack developers need a strong knowledge of front-end languages, but they also need to be able to write API code and server code for the back end. Because of this, full-stack developers often need to be familiar with a decently long list of programming languages.