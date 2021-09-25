Netflix reviews for weekender weeks 5

“Smart Money Woman”

Now trending as no 1 on Netflix, the amazing movie produced by “Arese Ugwu” is one that would be worth every bit of your time. The movie was based on her book with the same name and the series features Africa’s best and brightest stars like “Osas Ighodalo”, Toni Tones, Ini Dima Okojie, Lala Akindoju, Eby Eno, and Timini Egbuson, it was co- produced by “Make it Happen production” and “Arcadia Media”. The movie took us through the journey of these 5 friends and how they made financial decisions that could either make or destroy their futures. It is a very educative series one I am sure you would learn a thing or two make sure you check it out.

93 Days

The award winning movie of 2016 is now on Netflix, the movie told the story of the heroic doctor and her team who fought earnestly to contain the deadly Ebola outbreak that would have wiped out loads of people, she was so smart to hold that the man who arrived with the symptoms to her hospital in Lagos, a some city with over 20 million people, she averted a disaster one we wouldn’t have forgotten in a hurry. The movie was directed by Steve Gukas and it feature Bimbo Akintola, Danny Glover, Somikele Idhalama and many more.

“Kate”

The 106 minutes thriller/adventure movie featured Mary Elizabeth Winstead “Kate” as the lead actress, she was brutal and was very good at her job, she could take down anyone from any angle and not miss a shot. Along the line during the cause of her work, she gets poisoned one night by a ruthless assassin, she was left with only 24 hours to find out who wants her dead and why, her discovery at the tail end will leave you shocked and speechless, make sure you pay close attention, the movie was directed by Cerdic Nicolas Troyan.

“Prey”

Prey is a brand new movie trending also on Netflix, the 87 minutes action/drama movie told the story of how ‘Roman’ his brother and friends went on what seemed like a simple hiking trip in the woods, turned out to be a death mission for them all, the honest truth was that they all couldn’t understand nor explain why a strange person from the woods kept shooting at them and tried to kill them all. The fun trip became a survival game as they had become preys to this deadly shooter, who hardly missed the shots. Directed by Thomas Sieben featured David Kross, Maria Ehrich, Robert Finster and many more.