Netflix reviews for Weekender Week 4

“Omo Ghetto”

Omo Ghetto was a movie released in December of 2020 and made a huge impact in the Nigerian industry although it brought loads of mixed feelings, they did make millions of naira in the cinema heading on to become one of the highest-grossing movies so far beating all others, the simple movie told the story of a set of twins who lived purely opposite lives one was a gangster and the other one a well-educated and groomed lady. You will need to watch the movie to understand the highs and lows of both worlds and how their mother coped with them. The movie was about 110 minutes long, produced by Funke Akindele JJC, they featured Zubby Michael, Funke Akindele, Mercy Aigbe, Chioma Akpotha and many more.

“The Ghost and the Tout”

The comedy movie was first released in 2018, about 103 minutes long, they told a story of how a young lady who after an incident began to see ghosts. Soon her life had to take a new turn as different issues began to unfold as only her could see and discuss with the dead, you would need to check it out to see how it ended, watch out for part 2 that will be released this month. The movie was directed by Charles Uwagbai, produced by Toyin Abraham and Samuel Olatunji, they featured Rachael Okonkwo, Toyin Aimakhu, Nkechi Blessing and many more.

“Like A Boss”

This was a simple Drama movie about two best friends, who were doing just fine till they decided to partner with a very big cosmetic company, which almost had to put their friendship and existing but at stake. The simple comedy movie was about 83minutes long, was directed by Miguel Arteta and featured Tiffany Haddish, Rose Bryne , Jennifer Coolidge and many more.

“The Taking of Pelham 123”

This is a fantastic movie from 2009 but still doing well on Netflix, if you missed this action movie you might want to check it out, a story of how a group of men decided to hijack the subway on one faithful day casing chaos in the entire city and demanding for a huge ransom of $10million USD from the mayor, you will need to watch the movie to see how the entire mission went down. The movie was about 106 minutes long; wad directed by Tony Scott and featured guys like Denzel Washington, John Travolta, John Turturro and many more.