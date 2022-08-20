Netflix reviews for weekender: week 39

COLLISION (2022)

This was a nice South African movie that displayed the social issues in Africa, crime and thriller, I totally enjoyed the story and the chase, as Johan searches for his only daughter, who is also searched for by her black boyfriend. We see the bad guys willing to sell anything and everything to make money out of desperation and greed, listen carefully till the very end as the real truth will leave you speechless, at the length a lady can go for love, the movie took us from the end to the beginning explaining the entire movie, what an unexpected coincidence at the end, I just couldn’t express my pain. The 99m movie was directed by Fabien Martorell, they featured Langley Kirkwood, Zoey Sneedon, Mpho Sebeng and many more.

THE OUTSIDER (2018)

If you are searching for exciting crime, drama, thriller Japanese movie, then this will be it make sure you start from the very beginning to fully understand, Nick helps his inmate Kiyoshi to escape from prison, in return when he gets out he becomes absolutely loyal him and would stop at nothing to proof that, he enters up joining Yakuza and fights bravely and ruthlessly to defend their leader, as the only American in the clan. The 120m movie was directed by Martin Zandvliet, they featured Jared Leto, Tadanobu Asano,Emile Hirsch etc.

WEDDING SEASON (2022)

I wasn’t so sure what to expect as you all know I am not a sucker for romantic movies, but trust me there was just something so sweet about this Indian/American comedy movie, the movie made me laugh and smile so hard till the very end, started and ended well as predicted, Asha was getting older and was under loads of pressure from her mum to settle down, to get her off her back, she pretends to be in a relationship with Ravi the guy that was arranged for her, well she was certain that nothing would ever come out of it, but then never say never, check it out to see how fell heads over hills when she least expected, the 97m movie featured Pallavi Sharda, Suraj Sharma, Sean Kleier, Veena Sood and many more, it was directed by Tom Dey.

ONE LAGOS NIGHT (2022)

The 104m comedy crime movie was directed by Ekene Son Mekwunye, they featured Frank Donga, Ali Nuhu, Eniola Badmus, Chris Okagbue and many more, So Tayo had arranged with his supposed girlfriend “Radiant” who had provided him with useful information about her boss who she lived with that had loads of money and jewelries, but on that faithful night when they arrived, they were met with another set of well-equipped robbers, who didn’t come out to play, you need to check out the movie to see how robbers get robbed, funny twisted movie, the end will leave you wondering.