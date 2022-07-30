Netflix reviews for weekender- Week 37

DON’T BREATH 2

So if you haven’t seen 1, you might want to check it, although this edition looked slightly different from Part 1. So Norman Nordstorm was a blind man who had fought bravely during the war, in this edition, he picked up a girl whom he kept, took care of and trained, till one day a group of bad guys came to pick her up. You need to watch the entire movie to see how this blind man took them all out. The 98m Horror, action movie which was directed by Rodo Sayagues Mendez, they featured Stephen Lang, Madelyn Grace, Brendan Sexton III, Adam Young and many others.

PROPHESTESS (2021)

The Nigerian movie told a story of a lady called Ajoke, who was a prophetess, one day a young man comes from Lagos and goes on Instagram live with her, while she was prophesying, but suddenly she made a prediction about a game that finale came to past which made her famous all of a sudden, the problem was managing this fame and her church together as the good work became serious issues for some companies that now wanted to take her down, you need to see the movie to see how she rescued herself. The 142m Drama directed Niyi Akinmolayan they featured Toyin Abraham, Lateef Adedimeji, Uzor Arukwe, Kehinde Bankole, Stan Nze and many more.

FURY (2014)

Fury was a fantastic movie that was first released in 2014, the 134m action/War movie was directed by David Ayer, they told a strong touching story about some brave warriors, who were finally pushing and making their way in the battle field to victory in April of 1945, only to be out numbered at the tail end. Don “Wardaddy” Collier was the army sergeant, who lead the mission “a Sherman tank, with a 5 men crew, they knew they were taking a very risky mission, but were bent on fighting till the very end, until they exhausted all they had at the heart of Nazi Germany. This movie got me thinking for days, when it first got released, if you love war movies and good story lines, this is your movie; they featured great guys like Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf, Logan Lerman, Michael Pena etc.

THE MAN FROM TORONTO (2022)

IF you are a fan of Kevin Hart, then you might want to check this brand new movie out. So Kevin was young man struggling to earn a living but things weren’t working out well as planned, he desperately wanted please his wife on her birthday so he booked a holiday, the movie went to another level when he lodged into the wrong apartment and everything went south, well you will need to watch the entire movie to see how he got himself out of the mess of a mistaken identity, they taught he was the notorious bad guy that had being on the FBI list for years. The 110m drama movie was directed by Patrick Hughes, they featured Woody Harrelson, Lela Loren, Kaley Cuoco etc.