Netflix reviews for weekender- Week 23

EXTRACTION 2 (2023)

It’s with great joy and pleasure I bring the latest trending action movie on Netflix right now for the past 3 weeks, if you missed “Extraction 1”, then you need to run quickly to check it out so that you can get a better picture and understanding of “Extraction 2”. Well to the story, I was super excited to see one of my coolest actors, Chris Hemsworth played the lead role again, so from part one, we all assumed he was dead, although I guessed he wasn’t, they continued the story from part 1. Tyler Rake as he was called was saved and got better after a few months. A few weeks after recovering, Alcott walks up to him, where he was laying low and give him a fresh new assignment, and unfortunately he just couldn’t refuse as he needed to do it for his Ex-wife’s sister and just had to save them. So I would have to stop here and allow you go check this highly packed action movie out and thank me later, if you enjoyed part 1 and “John Wick” then trust me you are absolutely going to enjoy this one also. The 123m action, thriller movie was directed by Sam Hargrave, they featured actors like Golshifteh Farahani, Olga Kurylenko, Tinatin Dalakishvili, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Adam Bessa and many more.

MOTHERS DAY (2023)

Nine was a young talent woman, who left the secret agency to live a quiet and humble life. One day she gets the information that her adopted son has being kidnapped and the cops couldn’t find him, Nina is left with no option than the go after the bad guys her self to make sure he is brought back alive and in record time. You will need to check out this brand new movie to see the length she was willing to go to bring him back and no one could stop her, she was absolutely amazing and her defensive movies were cool, kind of reminded me so much of Jennifer Lopez’s new movie “The Mother” of 2023. If you love Polish, action, drama, mystery, thriller movie, then this is a good choice thus week. The movie was directed by Mateusz Rakowicz, they featured actors like Agnieszka Grochowska, Dariusz Chojnacki, Adrian Delikta, Joeita Miondlikowska, Ewart Rodart and many more .

WHERE THE CRAWDAD’S SING (2022)

At first I wasn’t so sure what to expect from the newly added movie, but as I went on, I found out it was a very good story. Kyanite was a very simple young lady who grew up in dangerous Marshlands of North Carolina, for years she was referred to as “Marsh Girl”. Kya grew up in the woods with her dad, as time went on all her siblings and family members including her mum all left the house on different occasions and never came back, they all couldn’t live with their father as he was so wicked and I considerate. As she was so little to run away too, Kyanite was stuck with her dad. She struggled through life in woods catering for herself till she became a talented artist and writer, just when she thought she had found love, something terrible happened and shattered Kya life, she had to fight for her life and freedom to make sure she lived her life to the fullest. Make sure you listen and pay attention or else you end not fully understand this beautiful movie. For my drama, mystery, thriller movie lovers, this is a nice recommendation for you. The 125m movie was directed by Olivia Newman, they featured acts like Daisy Edgar- Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Garret Dillahunt, Michael Hyatt, Anna O’Rilley and many more.