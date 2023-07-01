Netflix reviews for weekender- Week 22

BEAUTIFUL LIFE (2023)

Netflix seems to be dishing out loads of romantic movies, I guess we are stuck with them, welcome to this weekend review and I bring you a sweet romantic movie called a beautiful life, it was indeed a beautiful life for Elliott after all. Elliott was a very humble fisherman, who played the guitar as a backup singer for his crew. One day something goes wrong and he is forced to save the day and that simple act changed his life, he had no clue that there was a famous music producer in the crowd, who decided to take him on, harness his unique skills and change his life forever. In a few months Elliotts life changed totally for good, from being a poor Fisherman to travelling round the globe, one he didn’t see coming nor was prepared for. You will need to watch the entire movie to see how fame almost ruined him and how he was able to manage fame, love and old friends who felt he owed them his life. I totally enjoyed and I am sure for the drama, music, romantic movie lovers out there, this is for you. The 99m movie was directed by Mehdi Avaz, they featured actors like Ardalan Esmali, Sebastian Jesse’s, Christine Albeck, Inga Ibsdotter Lileaas, Christopher Nissen, Paw Henriksen and many more.

Read also: The Witcher lead star exits Netflix series after 3 seasons

MOTHERS DAY (2023)

Nine was a young talent woman, who left the secret agency to live a quiet and humble life. One day she gets the information that her adopted son has being kidnapped and the cops couldn’t find him, Nina is left with no option than the go after the bad guys her self to make sure he is brought back alive and in record time. You will need to check out this brand new movie to see the length she was willing to go to bring him back and no one could stop her, she was absolutely amazing and her defensive movies were cool, kind of reminded me so much of Jennifer Lopez’s new movie “The Mother” of 2023. If you love Polish, action, drama, mystery, thriller movie, then this is a good choice thus week. The movie was directed by Mateusz Rakowicz, they featured actors like Agnieszka Grochowska, Dariusz Chojnacki, Adrian Delikta, Joeita Miondlikowska, Ewart Rodart and many more .

WHERE THE CRAWDAD’S SING (2022))

At first I wasn’t so sure what to expect from the newly added movie, but as I went on, I found out it was a very good story. Kyanite was a very simple young lady who grew up in dangerous Marshlands of North Carolina, for years she was referred to as “Marsh Girl”. Kya grew up in the woods with her dad, as time went on all her siblings and family members including her mum all left the house on different occasions and never came back, they all couldn’t live with their father as he was so wicked and I considerate. As she was so little to run away too, Kyanite was stuck with her dad. She struggled through life in woods catering for herself till she became a talented artist and writer, just when she thought she had found love, something terrible happened and shattered Kya life, she had to fight for her life and freedom to make sure she lived her life to the fullest. Make sure you listen and pay attention or else you end not fully understand this beautiful movie. For my drama, mystery, thriller movie lovers, this is a nice recommendation for you. The 125m movie was directed by Olivia Newman, they featured acts like Daisy Edgar- Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Garret Dillahunt, Michael Hyatt, Anna O’Rilley and many more.