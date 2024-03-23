Netflix reviews for weekender

ART OF LOVE (2024)

Alin was a very pretty and intelligent cop, she was the head of the Interpol art crime unit, they were in charge of chasing down criminals across boarders who stole arts from art galleries across the globe. One faithful day she goes on a mission to chase down a renowned art criminal, only to discover that the new criminal is her lover who ghosted her years ago. She actually thought he was dead and moved on, you will need to check out the entire movie to see how she had to get close to him, try to trap and bring him to the books, only to find out that she was the bait from the very beginning. The 99m Turkish, crime, romance was directed by Recai Karagoz and they featured Birkan Sokullu, Esra Bilgic, Firat Tanis, Ushan Cakir, Osman Alkas, Nil Keser, Hakan Ummak.

EMILY THE CRIMINAL (2022)

Emily was a lady who had faced various criminal issues in life that made it so difficult for her to find a job, she eventually found one that entailed delivering food to offices, along the line a colleague introduced her to a group of guys who used fake credit to shop from big stores, you have to shop and leave the store within 10 minutes, she started this the new role and felt she could build a career out of it until one day the entire mission went busted, and the police started searching for them, you need to check out the movie to see if she made it out of the city. The 96m crime, Drama, independent, thriller, social issues was directed by John Patton Ford, they featured actors like Aubrey Plaza, Theo Rossi, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Gina Gershon, Jonathan Avigdori, Bernardo Badillo, Wesley Han, Brandon Sklenar, Ben Rodgers, Ricarlo Flanagan and many more.

DAMSEL (2024)

Damsel reminded me how first daughters most times have to sacrifice their lives, joy and happiness for their people and family, in some tribes they are married out to families they don’t know or love, that was the same situation for Angela Bassett in this same movie. She was a very young and pretty princess with a very bright picture, to save her people from hunger, famine and starvation her dad had to give her out in marriage to another kingdom in exchange for food to save the people. Little did she know that would be the very last time she would see her family as this wicked kingdom married young girls from far and wide and traded them off to the gods in order to flourish in their kingdom. Well you will need to watch the entire movie to see how Angela had to fight with her last blood and strength to rescue herself from this pit of no return, it was a simple inspiring movie that you can achieve whatever you set your mind to achieve. The 109n action packed movie was directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, they featured actors like Millie Bobby Brown, Ray Winstone, Robin Wright, Angela Bassette, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo etc.