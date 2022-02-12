Netflix and chill

GIDI BLUES (2016)

This was a very simple sweet movie, something that strikes you like one you have seen before, they told us a story of a young wealthy guy that lived in the city, an only son who was spoilt by his mother. The mother felt that he was old enough to get married but the younger player won’t leave the game and settle down, till he meets a young hardworking, dedicated and serious minded lady who puts him straight in his place, well you will need to check it out, to see how they found love. The 103m movie was directed by Femi Odugbemi, they featured Gideon Okeke, Hauwa Allahbura, Lepacious Bose, Bukky wright, Tina Mba e.t.c.

OMO GHETTO: THE SAGA (2020)

Thinking of watching something to make you laugh then you might want to check this movie that was released in 2020 , the 146m movie was directed by JJC Skillz and his wife Jennifer AKindele-Bello, the movie told a story of a set of twin sisters that were reunited after so many years, the sister were absolutely different as they were brought up in 2 different worlds, one on the streets and the other was brought up by very wealthy parents. Uniting them together was a tough one as they already had different orientations and mindset to life, well do check it out to see how it panned out. They featured Funke Akindele-Bello, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, Blossom Chukwujekwe, Deyemi Okanlawon, etc.

ALL OF US ARE DEAD (2022)

This is a latest series movie out now on Netflix and is trending on Top 10, the movie was about a high school that became the base of an outbreak of zombies. It was scary and horrific as the contaminated ones had to feast on the clean ones to survive. The entire movie revealed how the non-contaminated students in school had to fight to find an escape route to run for their lives or be bitten and turned in voracious beast. The thriller, drama, horror movie was created by Lee JQ, Chun Sung-II and Kim Nam-Su, all Korean based, they featured Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan- Young, Cho Yi-hyun,m Lomon etc, they 12 episodes all about an hour long, if you are looking something intense and exciting then this is the movie for you.

THE WOMAN IN THE HOUSE ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE GIRL IN THE WINDOW (2022)

Quiet a mouth full for a movie title right, but guess what this new series is trending on Netflix and there must be loads of reason, I am sure you will find that out when you check it out. The series was centered around a lady who was known for mixing wines, pills, and all sorts, this leaves her with an over imaginative mind, Anna obsesses after a hunky neighbor across the street and witnesses a murder or so we think, well you will find that out when you check it out. The mystery, crime series was created by Rachael Ramras, Hugh Davidson, Larry Dorf, they featured Kristen Bell, Michael Ealy, Tom Riley etc.

