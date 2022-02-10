Nigerian filmmakers unveil app to promote Nollywood, African movies

Practitioners in the Nollywood industry have launched an App named ‘The Film Academy’ in a bid to tackle the challenges in the industry and position it for more growth and development.

The App, which was launched by leading movie makers, Play Network Studios and Native Media, will serve as a one-stop hub for movies in Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

Head of production of Play Network Studio, Agozie Ugwu speaking in Abuja, said the initiative will also ensure equal opportunity for all industry practitioners, old and young, new and ancient, aspiring and veterans. The App is optimised in such a way that every practitioner will congregate under one platform, he said.

“In our quest for a sustainable growth, development and equal opportunity for all industry practitioners; both old and young, new and ancient, aspiring and veterans, we, Play Network Studios and Native Media have fully optimised a one-stop hub for the Movie Industry,” Ugwu said.

Read also: The remodelling of Africa’s largest film industry

“After 16 months of tactical planning, strategising and re-strategising, we are finally here, and our excitement cannot be contained. Play Network Studios and Native Media TV are proud to unveil to you, our new joint venture — The Film Academy.

“The Film Academy is a one-stop shop for everything film and television in Africa. This is where Nollywood meets in-depth research and advanced technology. We are creating a hub where all stakeholders in the Nigerian Movie Industry can engage, develop and harness individual skills by virtue of networking and merit alone. This project is determined to bring together, all stakeholders across the supply chain, from top to bottom. We are beyond excited at the prospects THE film academy holds, and welcome you to join us. Together, we will advance the foundation that has already been set, we will innovate and join forces, and we will build a Nollywood that will make us prouder than ever before,” he further said.

According to the CEO, the App also makes provision for students to register and also get opportunities to be selected for trainings or movie jobs, which either as cast or crew member.

Also speaking, Rogers Ofime, CEO of Native Media TV, said the initiative would bring a different narrative to the continent’s film industry.