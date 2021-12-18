Must Have Devices and Best Gift Ideas for the Festive Season!

There’s excitement in the air. Jingle bells are ringing, and carols are being chanted but despite it all, gifting this festive season is the star that tops the tree. While receiving gifts is the best feeling, gift-giving is equally rewarding. What better gift to bring than the gift of innovative and affordable devices? HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, recently introduced the Nokia T20 tablet, a uniquely designed device, with creative new accessories and features – but there’s so much more.

When browsing for the best gift for your loved ones, pay attention to available budget, the perfect device that fits their class, and a device that puts security and safety first. The portfolio of Nokia phones is designed for everyone to love, trust, and keep. HMD Global wants everyone to keep their devices for longer, and so the products are developed with promises of longevity that match consumer needs. One of these promises is regular security updates so that one never has to worry about losing precious memories or having the device security compromised.

The Nokia X-series and T-series tick all the boxes above. These innovative devices combine premium features with reliability, affordability, durability, and quality. Designed to be futureproof, the Nokia X10 (from the X-series) features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform and a 100% compostable case. The device can capture the coolest images and videos with the 48MP quad-camera with ZEISS Optics and AI imaging that also feature pro editing and colour grading tools. The device’s Dual Sight multi-cam mode enables videoing with two cameras concurrently, from multiple angles. Security is also an intrinsic part of the Nokia X10 which includes three years of monthly security updates and three OS upgrades.

The Nokia X20 features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform and delivers series-defying performance and future proof 5G. The phone provides up to two-day battery life and keeps cool thanks to its copper heat pipe advanced cooling system. The device also brings Android 11 software which provides a fast, efficient, and effective mobile experience. The durable Nokia T20 is the first tablet by HMD Global and has been designed for productivity and entertainment. The affordable device focuses on software and hardware durability and brings Nokia’s most-loved features to a bigger screen. The peculiar features make the device the perfect choice to enhance work meetings or a trusted source of education for kids and adults alike.

Other HMD Global items in its extensive portfolio of world-class devices and accessories include the Nokia G20, Nokia C30 and Nokia 5310, the Nokia portable wireless speaker, Nokia power earbuds lite and Nokia essential wireless headphones. The Nokia portable wireless speaker is compact enough to fit into nearly any bag, for any occasion. Providing up to 4 hours of wireless play from a single charge. The accessory also has a built-in microphone for group calls, a stereo output function and is universal Bluetooth 5.0 compatible. The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite are innovative wireless earbuds that deliver up to 35 hours of play time with the pocket-sized charging case. These cutting-edge wireless earbuds come with IPX7 waterproofing and can manage up to 30 minutes in 1 metre of water. With universal Bluetooth compatibility, an ergonomic fit and simple touch controls, users can stay tuned in for longer.

The Nokia G20 is presented in a lightweight, slimline, durable casing that is perfect for users who are on the go this festive season. This smart device ensures that users are kept connected, thanks to its long-lasting battery which can go up to three days between charges. Enjoy the festive fun and capture them with the Nokia G20’s 48 MP wide-screen, in detailed macro, or with the device’s amazing video capabilities and spatial surround sound. If a bit of urgent work needs to be completed while away on holiday, the Nokia G20’s large screen with brightness boost makes getting the job done quickly and easily.

Whether you’re watching your favourite shows or catching up with friends on video call, The Nokia C30 has 6000 mAh battery which lasts up to three days on single charge. Boasting the biggest screen yet on a Nokia device, the Nokia C30 helps to get more done and gives peace of mind knowing that it is protected by a tough polycarbonate shell. Take quality images and videos with the device’s 13MP camera and added depth sensor, for life-like pictures. View photos or spreadsheets in detail thanks to the smartphone’s 6.82” HD+ display.

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has ensured that you are spoilt for choice when it comes to the perfect gift this festive season.