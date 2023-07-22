Mercy Johnson and her new ambassadorial deal with Tiger Foods

For many who have been following the Nollywood superstar and homemaker, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, know that in the last few years, it has been from one ambassadorial deal to another.

From Pennek Nigeria Limited real estate investment firm to Teesas, an African-focused Edtech start-up, to Henod Luxury Homes, Good Mama detergent brand and Sumal Foods Limited amongst several others, the Johnson-Okojie is topping the charts as a celebrity that has earned the admiration of several companies.

The recently signed a brand ambassadorship deal with Tiger Foods Limited, a leading indigenous food processing manufacturer again brings Mercy Johnson to the limelight.

The deal was signed in the presence of Don Ebubeogu, Tiger Foods Managing Director, Elochukwu Nnebedum, Regional Director West, and Talent Manager ‘Oma Areh of WildFlower PR at the Marriot Hotels Ikeja, Lagos recently.

Speaking at the event, Mercy Johnson-Okojie said “It is truly an honour to partner with a leading, proudly Nigerian brand like Tiger Foods. As a passionate wife, mother and homemaker, this partnership with Tiger Foods resonates with the values I hold dearly.

Read also: Nigerian philanthropist clinches Africa achievers awards in UK

“I am an advocate for joy and the best of quality when it comes to food, Tiger Foods have proven to be the right partner to embark upon this journey, I look forward to all the projects that lie ahead.

“We are pleased to welcome an accomplished entertainer, homemaker, and philanthropist, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, to the Tiger Foods family. Tiger Foods is born out of a passion for amazing foods and food ingredients and to provide value to our customers. Our new ambassador, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, embodies this fact as well,” he said.

“In the next few months, we will be rolling out several initiatives to reward our consumers, and we are excited to unveil all in partnership with Mercy Johnson-Okojie,” he added.

The deal is not Johnson-Okojie’s first partnership with Tiger Foods. In 2019, the agro-allied firm was a lead sponsor on the second season of her popular cooking show ‘Mercy’s Menu’. Tiger Foods, known for producing spices and seasonings, recently released new products, which include Tomato Stew Mix Powder, Mayonnaise, and processed, sorted, and packaged Beans free of sand, stone, and insecticide residue.