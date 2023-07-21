Nigerian philanthropist clinches Africa achievers awards in UK

A Nigerian philanthropist and founder of DP Foundation, Paddy Emmanuel Iyamu has emerged victorious at the 13th Africa Achievers Awards in the United Kingdom.

Over the years, the African Achievers Awards has gained reputation as one of the most prestigious awarding bodies on the continent and a significant annual gathering of influential African achievers worldwide. It has celebrated exceptional individuals who have made meaningful impacts on Africa’s development, including political leaders, young achievers, community builders, and industry leaders.

The theme for the 2023 AAA was “Unlocking Sustainable Trade and Investment Opportunities in Africa – the PPP Approach.” It aimed to address critical aspects of development in Africa and foster partnerships between public and private sectors for sustainable growth.

Iyamu, emerged victorious at the awards ceremony, receiving recognition for his outstanding dedication and commitment to transforming lives in Africa. Iyamu’s journey began with a career in the banking and petroleum sectors before establishing Gabbem Integrated Services Ltd, a company serving major clients such as Shell and Chevron and other IOCs.

Beyond his professional ventures, Paddy Iyamu is renowned for his philanthropy and humanitarian efforts through the Paddy Emmanuel Foundation. The foundation’s impactful programs, including The Prison Outreach, Yearly Christmas with Widows, Free Surgeries for the Downtrodden, and The Evening with Paddy with over 500 beneficiaries, he has touched the lives of countless individuals and families, offering support and opportunities to the underprivileged.

The AAA and International Summit reached its pinnacle with the 13th Edition held at the House of Lords, UK Parliament.

The selection process for the AAA’s various categories, such as Community Development, Arts & Culture, Business & Entrepreneurship, Agriculture, Community Service, Rural Development, and Education, was rigorous. judges for this edition included Bibi Ameenah Firdaus Gurib-Fakim, Former President of Mauritius, Susan Jumoke Fajana-Thomas OBE, DCL, and Selork Kofi Dake, Former Trade Adviser on Infrastructure at the Department of International Trade (DIT) of the British High Commission in Ghana.

This year’s event, hosted by Simon Woolley, Member of the House of Lords, UK Parliament, brought together industry leaders from Africa to discuss strategies for sustainable development in the continent. Lord Woolley, a prominent British politician, activist, and founder of Operation Black Vote, has been a driving force in promoting racial equality and social justice.

The AAA’s founder and CEO, Tonye Rex Idaminabo, emphasized the importance of this year’s theme in addressing Africa’s challenges and working towards a prosperous and sustainable future.