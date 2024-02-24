Meet the 10 richest footballers in the world, worth a whopping $22 billion

Football is the most popular sport in the world. It is a multi-billion-dollar industry, and the players who excel at the highest level are paid handsomely.

The richest footballers in the world earn millions of dollars per year, and some have even amassed fortunes in the billions of dollars.

The combination of high salaries, endorsement deals, transfer fees, bonuses, and other income streams contributes to the wealth of professional football players.

Here, we take a look at the ten richest football players in the world in 2024, according to data from Celebrity Net Worth and The Daily Mail as per

Faiq Bolkiah

Net Worth: $20 billion

The world’s richest footballer is Faiq Bolkiah who has a whopping net worth of over $20 billion.

Born into a wealthy home, Bolkiah boasts a wealth greater than the likes of Portuguese international Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina’s Lionel Messi combined.

The 25-year-old currently plays in the Thai Premier League with Ratchaburi

Lionel Messi

Net Worth: $653 million

Argentina legend, Lionel Messi, an Argentina football legend, plays as a forward for Inter Miami in the United States MLS league. His net worth of $650 million ranks him as the second richest footballer in the world. Messi has an incredible career with a record 7 Ballon d’Or Awards, FIFA World Cup and six European Golden Shoes to his name.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Net Worth: $602 million

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese football star ply his trade for AI Nassar in Saudi Arabia Pro League.

With five Ballon d’Or wins, Ronaldo holds the European record. Ronaldo is the top all-time international goal scorer, a football legend, often compared to Lionel Messi. The 39-year-old is fourth on the rank with a net worth of $602 million.

Neymar

Net Worth: $250 million

Neymar’s sensational transfer from PSG to Saudi Arabia side Al Hilal has made the Brazilian one of the highest-paid footballers in the world with a $250 million net worth.

The 32-year-old is a recognised figure outside the world of football and has picked up many sponsorship deals in his career.

Kylian Mbappe

Net Worth: $181 million

Kylian Mbappe could be in line for a huge signing-on fee in the coming weeks as the French attacker told PSG he would be leaving the club at the end of the 2023/24 campaign with a potential move to Real Madrid.

This means his net worth could quickly shoot up depending on the terms he’s offered by his new club. Currently, the French attacker is worth $181 million.

Paul Pogba

Net Worth: $125 million

Paul Pogba may have become a largely forgotten man during his suspension from football, but the Juventus maestro still ranks highly as one of the most marketable players on the planet at one stage in his career.

Antoine Griezmann

Net Worth: $89 million

Antoine Griezmann has been a wonderful player for the better part of the last decade.

The Atletico Madrid ace saw his stock rise following a big-money move to Barcelona and one of the highly-ranked football earners in 2024.

Mohamed Salah

Net Worth: $89 million

The English Premier League stands as one of the wealthiest football leagues globally, boasting staggering salaries for players, particularly at the elite clubs.

In 2023, speculation swirled around a potential mega-money transfer to Saudi Arabia, which could have seen the 31-year-old earnings soar even higher than his deal at Anfield.

Robert Lewandowski

Net Worth: $84 million

Robert Lewandowski is one of the highest-paid footballers globally, earning substantial salaries from his club contracts and endorsements.

His net worth is estimated at $84 million primarily due to his successful career as a professional footballer.

Kevin De Bruyne

Net Worth: $70 million

Kevin De Bruyne is arguably one of the best players and his net worth is estimated to be around $70 million. The Belgian midfielder in 2021 signed a lucrative contract extension worth $24 million a year with Manchester City until 2025.