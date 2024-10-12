Macallan whisky chronicles, a 73-year journey in Lagos

The Macallan is known for producing high-quality single-malt whiskies. Its distillery, located in Speyside, Scotland, has been designed with sustainability in mind. Since its founding by Alexander Reid, The Macallan has maintained a commitment to craftsmanship and quality in whisky production.

Founded in 1824, the Macallan marked its 200th anniversary with the African debut of Tales of The Macallan Volume II, a rare single-malt Scotch whisky, at an exclusive event held in Lagos, Nigeria. The two-day event took place on September 26 and 27, 2024, at Harbour Point, Lagos.

Tales of The Macallan Volume II is the second edition in a series of rare single malts, distilled in 1949 and bottled in 2022 after a 73-year maturation process in an oak cask. The event aimed to immerse attendees in the history and craft behind The Macallan, with a focus on art, storytelling, and whisky tasting.

Over 40 high-net-worth individuals from Nigeria’s business and media sectors attended the event. They were offered an exploration of The Macallan’s range of whiskies, along with insights into the history and legacy of the brand. Attendees experienced orchestral performances and brand-related activities over the course of the event.

Hammed Abebiyi, senior brand manager of the Edrington Portfolio, which oversees The Macallan, commented on the significance of the launch. He noted that Tales of The Macallan Volume II highlights the heritage and craftsmanship behind the whisky, expressing confidence that whisky enthusiasts in Nigeria would appreciate its complexity and unique flavours.

Tales of The Macallan Volume II was crafted by The Macallan’s Lead Whisky Maker, Euan Kennedy. The whisky tells the story of Alexander Reid, the founder of The Macallan, and reflects the heritage passed down through generations of whisky makers. The whisky is presented in a Lalique crystal decanter, housed within an 800-page almanac that features illustrations by British illustrator Andrew Davidson. Each chapter of the almanac tells part of Alexander Reid’s story, from his early life as a farmer and teacher to his role in establishing The Macallan distillery.

The whisky itself features rich aromas of forest fruits, sweet woodsmoke, antique oak, and spices like nutmeg and cinnamon. On the palate, it offers flavours such as black cherries, dark chocolate orange, almond pastry, and hints of cloves and woodsmoke. The finish is described as long and complex, with notes of sweetness and smokiness.

This launch is part of The Macallan’s global celebrations of its 200th anniversary, with activities planned across the world. The Lagos event highlights The Macallan’s commitment to engaging with African whisky enthusiasts and expanding its presence in the region.

In addition to its product launches, The Macallan has been focusing on sustainability initiatives. The brand aims to achieve net-zero emissions across all its operations by 2045, with a near-term goal of reducing emissions by 50 per cent by 2030. These efforts include reducing packaging waste and promoting responsible sourcing practices.

