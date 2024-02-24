Life as independent artiste tasking, financially draining – HP Zendo

For fast rising Nigerian singer, Hope Ogun Omumati AKA HP Zendo, life as an independent artiste has been quite tasking and financially draining.

The Edo State born entertainer who just released the remix of his hit single, E Don Cast, featuring CDQ said, “Being an independent artiste is not easy at all, the huge funds associated in promoting my music is not a joke at all.”

As an Afrobeats and Street hop artist, Hp Zenco promises to deliver major hit tracks for his teaming fans this year as he also prepares to embark on his European tour soon.

“On the 7th of February 2024, I dropped E Don Cast, featuring CDQ and the single has been receiving massive airplay nationwide. It gives me joy sharing my feelings through my music.

“Music in itself is life. My background as someone from street and African home where your parents strive everyday to put food on the table inspire and keep me going. We thank God Almighty for where we are now it can only get better. We keep chasing the bag. Plans are also on top gear for my European tour,” he added.

Hp Zenco’s music is also inspired by the social economic situation in the country.

He dropped his body of works (EP) with seven tracks in December 2023 featuring some of Nigeria’s top rated artistes, Danny S, Base one and more.