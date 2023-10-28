Leveraging inner strength for a brighter tomorrow – A review of Tolu’ A. Akinyemi’s A god in a Human Body

Title: A god in a Human Body

Author: Tolu A. Akinyemi

Publisher: The Roaring Lion Newcastle

Year of Publication: 2022

Number of Pages: 72​

Category: Poetry

Tolu A. Akinyemi’s 9th poetry collection, A god in a Human Body, delves into spirituality and the inner strength we possess as we journey through life on Earth.

Within the pages of this book, readers are encouraged to think about the remarkable power they hold as they navigate life’s various phases. It serves as a reminder that, despite the trials and tribulations life presents, we possess an incredible capacity to shape our own destinies and leave a positive mark on the world.

This collection extends an open invitation to contemplate the spiritual dimensions of existence, encouraging us to recognize the extraordinary inner strength that guides us along our unique life paths. As you immerse yourself in Akinyemi’s poetic creations, you’re offered a fresh lens through which to view the human experience, fostering personal growth and enlightenment.

Read also: A collection about expressing emotions and true feelings – A review of Tolu A. Akinyemi’s The Morning Cloud is Empty

One of the standout qualities of Akinyemi’s poetry is his adept use of metaphors. These imaginative and thought-provoking expressions not only lend beauty and depth to his verses but also provide readers with a richer understanding of the themes he explores. They add a layer of complexity to the reading experience, making the poems all the more engaging and inspiring.

Upon concluding this collection, you won’t merely carry the poems with you; you’ll also carry a revived belief that “impossible” is merely a word and not a boundary. This renewed sense of strength and determination will serve as a guiding light, propelling you toward the achievement of your aspirations and breaking through the confines of what once seemed unattainable.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipreeofficial