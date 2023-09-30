Kenyan Safari Wedding to make history with 2,000 all white dressed bridal train

In its resolve to create an incentivized environment to engage people for socio-economic outings yet educative, the founder of Kenya Safari Wedding (KSW), Sanni Olarotimi, and his partner, Frankie Kiarie, CEO of JustGymIt have commenced plans to launch the first health-driven wedding safari all-white bridal show.

Rotimi, a Kenyan-based Nigerian digital marketing expert has strategically planned to make it a record-breaking event. The organizers are going to host an outing of 2,000 ladies and women all white dressed bridal train for destination Kenya.

The unique Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events (MICE) show is conceptualised by the organiser of KSW not to only boost the efforts of stakeholders in Kenya niche market, but also to promote Africa’s tourism bigger picture in the global tourism ecosystem.

The collaborating bid for the KSW initiative brings Frankie who wants to change the mindset of a nation and inspire them to not only live a healthier lifestyle but to pursue their dreams will add glamour to the event.

Frankie whose work has been recognised worldwide and thus valued greatly growing his influence will add more icing to the event through his many skills and expertise in different fields of human endeavor spanning through the emerging global trend.

Speaking on the features of the maiden edition of the KSW, Rotimi opens up to the media that the event, which is an incentive packed, is a one-stop platform for people to meet minds with a lot of take-home for all and sundry.

According to him, the KSW will assemble married, newly wedded, and future brides, who stand to support greater initiatives to raise awareness about breast cancer amongst women in our society.

Olarotimi, however, beckons on Kenyans to be part of history by joining thousands of brides and helping break a Guinness World Record target at assembling 2000 women in all-white bridal dresses, adding that it is going to be unique and memorable experience participants will cherish forever.

He called on already married, newly wedded, or those planning to wed that the event is about empowerment as well as a place to learn about breast cancer awareness and early detection to safeguard their health.

“The gathering will help participants to connect with an awareness-driven community. It’s a day of bonding with fellow brides, sharing stories, and creating lasting memories; celebrate love and life, and embrace the joy of weddings while promoting health and well-being.”

The incentives for attendees include a free breast cancer checkup on-site, as well as an avenue for future brides to gather wedding inspiration and advice from others while supporting a vital cause.

“The event is to create new foot soldiers to spread awareness on the early detection and prompt prevention of cancer. Also, by participating, you become an ambassador for breast cancer awareness, making a difference in your community, Olarotimi added.

However, the organiser who said the event is billed to hold on October 15, 2023, also disclosed that it going to be an extraordinary day of unity, inspiration, and impactful moments for attendees, adding that registration closes on October 14, 2023.

“This is the maiden edition of the bridal show, for a cause, we are excited to impact lives with this campaign and create awareness around breast cancer.

“We have top Kenyan entertainment artists and musicians on the list of performers to light up the ambiance of the event.

“Also, we are giving away 10 beautifully made wedding dresses to 10 lucky women who will emerge winners of the pageantry, while raffle draws will be conducted with winners going home with different kinds of gifts including an all-expense paid vacation for lucky brides.”