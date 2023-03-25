IWD: Celebrating 100 most promising Women SMEs shaping future of businesses

In honor of International Women’s Day, Naija Brand Chick, a leading Nigerian business organization, has created a list of the top 100 most promising women-owned small and medium enterprises (SMEs) shaping the future of business in Nigeria.

The list was curated to celebrate the contributions of women in business and to give them the recognition they deserve.

Nelly Agbogu, the founder of Naija Brand Chick, stated that she was inspired to create the list because she noticed that many small business owners, especially women, are not given the spotlight for their contributions to the growth of the national economy.

She believes that there are amazing women doing well in the SME space who should be celebrated, but they keep seeing the same old faces all the time. Therefore, she decided to do something different with these amazing women in this month that the world chooses to celebrate them.

The recognition is expected to have a significant impact on the women entrepreneurs who made the list. The founder hopes that it will instill confidence in them and make them realize that they matter.

She also believes that it will create more visibility for their brands and help them get more customers for their varied businesses.

Many women entrepreneurs who made the list have notable achievements and success stories.

For instance, Majinfotek is currently opening her store in Ghana. Halimat, the founder of Indulgent Fashion, started in a small store in Yaba and has now moved to a bigger store in Lekki.

Digital Boss Creator, who was selling roasted yam at the roadside, is now among the most talked-about digital and course creators on social media.

The founder of Naija Brand Chick believes that it is crucial to celebrate and recognize women entrepreneurs in today’s business landscape.

She notes that women face unique challenges such as scaling, structuring, and balancing work and home life. As such, women in business require support from their loved ones, funding, visibility, and more reach to succeed.

To better support and empower women entrepreneurs, the founder advises organizations to look for women who aren’t making so much noise, but they’re killing it in business.

She believes that there are many women who are doing well in their space and need help and support.

The future plan for the “top 100 most promising women SMEs shaping the future in business” list is to expand it and give it more voice across the nation.

The founder hopes to look for ways to create awards and help more business owners gain massive visibility and growth.

Nelly Agbogu, the brain behind Naija Brand Chick and Nellies healthy food & snack company in the heart of Lagos, Nigeria.

Nelly isn’t the average business owner who dreamt of entrepreneurship from an early age like most CEOs would tell you. She is a woman (and a mum) who had struggled with her weight and faced hurting body shaming criticism for years; and in the course of finding a solution to losing weight, had a baby who eats only gluten-free products, she had to find her passion for baking healthy options to help herself and her children and decided to build a brand out of it. In her words, “My biggest challenge birthed my business journey.”

Naija Brand Chick’s list of the top 100 most promising women-owned SMEs is a significant step towards celebrating and recognizing the contributions of women entrepreneurs in Nigeria. This recognition will help to create more visibility.

Here is the top 100 list in no particular order:

Nancy Nwosu, CEO of Nanios Media; Chioma Esther Okonkwo, Fruit Clinic; Efe Segun Nelson, Kbeauty Place; Oghenekaro Okeoghene, Petplus; Ejovwokoghene Akpoarebe – Isaac, Giftwareaffair; Umma Yahaya Safiyanu, Kaltums Limited; Anna Tsakporhore, ISBC Cake Academy; Ibeh chidimma precious, MMB skincare and Spa.

Christabel Chika, Designer Fragrance Oil & Crystal Scents Perfumery; Adedoyin Oyinkansola, Majinfotek; Adeyemo Adenike, Zai’s Palace; Okoro Adaku, addysdiabeteshealthstore; Balogun Olubunmi, Blozzom ventures home; Jennifer Stilo Ogbonda, jezzjewelries; Kehinde Lateefah Adabale, Queens and Princess Fashion Company; Eze Ijeoma Emmanuella, Zimora’s Hair; Abisola Buari, The Pro Executor; Ifeoma Utibe, Jaemskincare; Omolola Aluko, Leonzora’s Place; Olawumi Adebayo, WHUMEYFASHION.

Clarinda Eke, Clarinda Blonde; Tediyi Ejumudo, Tediyi Skincare; Adetola Elutilo; Oby mbamobi, Obyscuisine; Rehina Jibrin seidu, @ray_beautysecrets; Rejoice Adigun, Elirej fabrics; Adedamola Adeleke, Oshedaa Consult; Cynthia Okechukwu Nwagbo, SG Ankara Fashion Store.

Titilope OMOTUYI, Tsquare collection; Omorogiuwa Sharon, Nicefit Empire; Anita Duke, Coral Collectionz; Tobore Olumoye, Tobore Olumoye Consulting; Idiojiaku Genevieve, Njayhair; Chiamaka Jennifer Nwankwo, Amicable Luxury lingerie; Judith Onojeghuo, 360newmarket; Utibe Martina Babalola, Yutiee Marti Limited; Ngozi Jessica Igwe, Jezzned Limited; Ifeoma Nebolisa, Cute n Cuddly Kiddies; Habeebat Kamil, Naijasalesqueen; Hajiya Amira Ibrahim, Zandikam Aroma.

Omolara Ashiru, Adukestore Nigeria; Larisa Oyeleye, Larisalefleur Florals; Omiye Titilayo Shade, Shade April; Aderinsola Omirin, Solasoles Ng; Achibiri Ifeoma,Her Passion Enterprise; Chinwe Onwudiegwu, Fuel factor X; Onyinye Dimike, @kfashionng; Zainab Yetunde Raji, Berryjuicyextract; Ojo oluwaseun Ayodeji, Seuncollections_kiddies.

Bibi George, Posh Accent Academy; Chisom Vincent, Digital Creator Boss; Funmilayo Jegede, Naturemix; Aisha Kabir Dauda, @eeshaladykidscorner; Omowumi Titilola Oyedotun, Queen Birth Services; Salamatu zayyana, @ddivashairessentials; Amzat Adijat, @tripleaimportbiz; Mercy Onyinyechi Agbagwa, Jiden breastpump.

Halimat Adebisi Ajayi, INDULGENCE FASHION STORE; Managwu chinwendu Lilian, Luxurybycl 60; Patience Oluwatoyin Olusuyi, Simplex Lawgical LP; Omede Deborah Ojoma, Debbie Kids Gadget; Akomah Hene Muze, Jaenoh’s Exclusive Hair; Damilola Ajuwon, XtyDee designs; Phelona Esther Ojeomogha, Paneo Kids; Egolu Cynthia Ogechi, Eugee_foods; Temitope Orojo, Beskinful; Treasure Ernest Iyoha, The Sales Ville; Rita Ahunanya, C-Restructure; Madu Precious Chinenye, CeeNee Exclusive Fashion; Adebola Adewoyin, @2512apparel.

Princeba Abbiyesuku Bolou, @artandflavours; Sharifah Bashir Tukur, @sbthub_incense; Chidinma Okoh, @no1hairband; Achiever Omoobajesu, Blvckfashionroom; Aderemi Ayoola, Remsilcrafts; Keshinro Habibat, Bbkbeddings; Sajuwa Dolapo Omowumi, Dposhempire; Faith Nwanarizi, Slimblings; Florence Olasoko, Gazelle Glam House; Elizabeth Ajayi, Lizbodfashions.

Chef Nneka, chef of dolphin restaurant; Vivian Geff, Hypnotic; Ifeoma Onwuka, JC POPS; Ugo Onwukah, Beauevent; Alabi Damilola Esther, dmy_foodplug; Anrhonia Uchechukwu Nkwontah, Thoche Enterprises; Maryam Abdulsalam, @labeillefoods; Duebo mabel Nyoreme, Total_fitness; Okafor Jane, jnaturals.

Dele Olutimilehin, Breakfast in The City Abuja; Gracelyn Beauty Asante, Perroni beauty; Aisha Adisa, @akanke_ologe; Chukwu Ijeoma, Hairdasher; Concilia Asika, LUXECILIA; Ifunanya Atuchukwu, Ivy’s Stationery World; Edima Udobia, @theaccessorybay; Itunu Buremoh, @gidi_chic; Ebisi ursla, Ursla’s facials; Rahmat Abdullahi, Arewathrifts empire and Mfoniso Nyong, Bellanath Nigeria.