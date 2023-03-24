MTN partners Amazon to offer Prime Video to mobile users

MTN Nigeria, a telecommunication company has partnered with Amazon’s global streaming service, Prime Video, to offer Prime Video Mobile Edition – a single-device, mobile-only subscription to its customers.

MTN customers who subscribe to a Prime Video Mobile Edition subscription will have access to Prime Video’s full catalogue of 9,000+ movies and 1,500+ TV shows in standard definition, with an affordable and dedicated data package for streaming and downloading.

“We are excited to offer Prime Video subscriptions to millions of Nigerians providing them with access to entertainment on their terms – where and when they want it,” said A’isha Umar Mumuni, the chief digital officer at MTN Nigeria.

“Video-on-demand has become a major part of our lives and this launch offer is important to make every customer’s journey to their desired content more accessible and affordable.”

She added, “The Prime Video platform boasts thousands of titles with over 150 Nollywood titles already and with several Nigerian Originals currently in the pipeline. We are confident this relationship will bring value to both our customers and the Nigerian movie industry.”

the company noted that offering Prime Video Mobile Edition to its customers has been made possible through the collaboration of I Cell Communications, Vector, and the Mondia Group

MTN Nigeria, which is the largest telecommunication company in the country, becomes the first telco in Nigeria to offer Prime Video Mobile Edition to its customers.

This relationship brings together critical stakeholders including i-Cell Multimedia Limited, the mobile VAS Aggregator License holder, Vector Telecoms Limited, the mobile service provider, and Mondia Group acting as Technical Partner to Amazon.

i-Cell Multimedia Limited, which is a leading and licensed digital content aggregator, has played a critical role in this launch.

The company has a reputation for delivering high-quality digital content to mobile subscribers in Nigeria, and its relationship with Amazon is a testament to its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Speaking about the partnership, H. Fayad, the chief operating officer of i-Cell Multimedia, said, “We are thrilled to work with Amazon, to enable MTN customers to subscribe to Prime Video Mobile Edition. This is a game-changer for the Nigerian entertainment industry, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this exciting development.”

Furthermore, the launch of Prime Video Mobile Edition plans being offered to MTN customers marks a significant milestone in the African digital content market.