Influencers’ lifestyle brunch: Fostering collaborations, vibrant community

Lifestyle brunch has been proven to be one of the effective ways to form vibrant community and a very relaxed way to form lasting business relationships.

As relaxed as it may seem, lifestyle brunch put together by brands for influencers, customers or clients help deepen rules of engagement, trust, exchange, and commodification.

Lifestyle brunch is a form of true sharing and no direct reciprocity is required, consumers and influencers see their appreciation for the meals as a way to reciprocate. In that sense, positive reviews consolidate the relations between themselves and the brand.

It is in the spirit of collaboration that CHI Limited, makers of Chivita & Hollandia, recently organized an exclusive lifestyle brunch, bringing together prominent influencers from various platforms.

This one-of-a-kind event by the company aims to foster a vibrant community and showcase the diverse range of the brand’s products.

The lifestyle brunch, hosted by CHI Limited, offered a unique opportunity for influencers to learn, connect, exchange ideas, and experience the products firsthand. Attendees were treated to a delightful spread.

The lifestyle brunch provided influencers with an immersive experience, where they could explore the latest offerings from CHI Limited and learn more about the company’s commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. It served as a platform to foster collaborations, share insights, and establish lasting partnerships.

Through this event, CHI Limited aimed to strengthen its relationship with influencers, who play a crucial role in shaping consumer perceptions and preferences. The attendees were encouraged to share experiences and engage with their followers on various social media platforms, further amplifying the reach and impact of the event thus topping the trends on twitter with #CHILifestyleBrunch for that day.

Toyin Nnodi, Marketing Director, CHI Limited, stated that the company was thrilled to have hosted such an incredible gathering of influencers to its maiden lifestyle brunch.

“It was a wonderful occasion to not only showcase our wide range of Chivita and Hollandia products but also engage with influential individuals who align with our brand values. We believe in creating meaningful connections and experiences that resonate with our consumers.”

Prominent influencers who graced the event include; Eki Ogunbor, Nicole Chikwe, Gourmet Twist, Auracool, Amietorii, Latasha Ngwube, Elozonam, Nowe Isibor, Nedu Johnson, Valentine Ohu, Chioma Okeahialam and Kraks TV’s Feyikayo Jegede amongst others

The lifestyle brunch hosted by CHI Limited marks an important step in ongoing efforts to build a robust community of brand advocates and further strengthen its position as a leader in the fruit juice and Value Added dairy category.