Eden Life launches value-based food service to promote healthy lifestyle

Nadayar Enegesi
Nadayar Enegesi, co-founder and CEO, Eden Life

Eden Life, a tech startup backed by $1.4million investors’ capital, has launched Homemade by Eden Life, a home service solution to promote healthy eating and lifestyle.

Investors in the tech startup include Google for Startups Accelerator: Black founders, Future Africa, Samurai Incubate, Village Global, LocalGlobe among others.

“Homemade by Eden Life is coming as a major market leader in making healthy home-cooked meals accessible to individuals with busy work schedules. We want to restore the customers’ comfort through a valued-based platform as we rebuild the trust in out-of-home meals without compromising the quality of the rich-tasting meals that we offer,” Nadayar Enegesi, co-founder and CEO, Eden Life stated.

According to Enegesi, Eden Life’s latest product Homemade by Eden Life is on the path of becoming a disruptor in the economics of food service in Nigeria, on the strength of experienced chefs in the food production team as well as well-trained personnel in logistics.

He disclosed further that with high-quality ingredients matched with detailed cooking methods, Homemade by Eden Life offers customers comfort, easing stress while saving cooking time. “Homemade by Eden Life is a valued-based product that offers care and attention in service delivery.

“Whilst providing easy access to healthy home-cooked meals for busy Nigerians using customised subscriptions, Homemade by Eden Life is the answer to the cooking challenges of a busy professional in a city like Lagos,” Enegesi stated.

Prior to Eden Life, Enegesi had co-founded Andela and managed its developer learning infrastructure for five years. Prior to that, he led engineering teams at companies in Toronto, Canada and co-founded an ed-tech startup.

Enegesi has gone from building companies out of Canada to leveraging on Nigeria’s tech ecosystem to executive his dream- his biggest startup venture yet. Eden Life has acquired funding from top-tier investors like EXPERT DOJO, Goodwater Capital, Village Global, and Google for Startups.

Founded in 2019, Eden Life embodies a revolution in home service delivery to help individuals with disposable income connect with professionals in Nigeria as well as Kenya who are willing to set their domestic needs in auto-pilot.

The automated concierge service platform is the brainchild of three ex-Andela staffers, Nadayar Enegesi, Prosper Otemuyiwa and Silm Momoh, on a $600,000 pre-seed round from friends and family initially to target millennials and Gen Zs mostly in the tech space who are too busy to juggle house chores with their jobs.

