Here are 10 European countries with best universities

According to Morgan Stanley, the global education market is poised to grow from $6 trillion in 2022 to $8 trillion by 2030.

For Nigerians and other developing countries seeking quality education abroad, here are the best 10 European countries to visit.

Germany: Some of the best universities in Germany are the Technical University of Munich ranked 30 in the world, the LMU Munich, ranked 33, the Universität Heidelberg ranked the world’s 47th best university, and the Humboldt University of Berlin ranked 87.

Germany’s education system is ranked number one in the world, while its high-quality teaching ranked three in the world.

Between its incredible reputation as a higher education powerhouse and the low cost of tuition and living, Germany stands out among the countries of the world as a destination for international students.

United Kingdom (UK): The five best-ranked universities in the United Kingdom are the University of Oxford ranked one in the world, the University of Cambridge at number five, Imperial College London is ranked eight, UCL is at 22, and the University of Edinburgh occupies 29th position.

The United Kingdom’s education system is ranked three in the world; while its high-quality teaching method is world’s number one.

The UK is never far from the top of our lists and for good reason. As home to some of the most renowned and prestigious universities in the world, the United Kingdom are a go-to choice for international students.

France: Some of the best institutions in France are PSL Research University Paris ranked 40, Université Paris-Saclay ranked 58, Institut Polytechnique de Paris ranked 71, Sorbonne University 75, and Université Paris Cité at =152.

The education system in France is ranked five in the world, while its high-quality teaching is ranked second in the world.

With more than 3,500 public and private higher education institutions – ranging from universities and Grandes Ecoles to specialised schools for everything from art to medicine, your opportunities for excellent higher education are nearly limitless in France.

Spain: Some of the best universities in Spain are the University of Barcelona ranked =152, the Autonomous University of Barcelona ranked 201-250, the Pompeu Fabra University at 201-250, the University of Navarra ranked 301-350, and the Autonomous University of Madrid rated 351-400.

Spain’s education system is ranked seventh in the world. Spain is also rising as a tech and innovation centre, the country launched its Spanish Smart Cities Network in 2011, and Barcelona was named the European Capital of Innovation in 2014.

The Netherlands: Some of the outstanding tertiary institutions are the Delft University of Technology ranked 48, the University of Amsterdam at 61, Wageningen University & Research ranked =64, and Leiden University positioned at 77 at the world level.

Holland is a powerhouse of international education with world-class universities, numerous programmes taught in English, and affordable higher education.

Switzerland: The four best institutions are ETH Zurich which is ranked 11, École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne is number 33, the University of Zurich is ranked 80, and the University of Bern ia at =116.

Studying in Switzerland will allow students to experience the country’s high-ranking universities, as well as the breathtaking scenery.

Denmark: The education system in Denmark is ranked 10 in the world; while its high-quality teaching is ranked sixth in Europe.

Some of the best higher institutions in Denmark are the University of Copenhagen ranked =103, Aarhus University ranked =109, Technical University of Denmark 126, and Aalborg University at 201-250 ranking.

Denmark placed tenth on the list of top 10 places in the World to Study Abroad.

Italy: The country has the University of Bologna ranked =155, Scuola Normale Superiore di Pisa ranked =168, Sapienza University of Rome at 181, and the University of Padua ranked 201-250 are some of the highly rated universities in Italy.

Italy has been a top study destination for millions. It is home to eleven universities founded before 1500, including the world’s oldest university, the University of Bologna –established in the late 12th century.

Sweden: Karolinska Institute ranked 50, KTH Royal Institute of Technology ranked =97, and Lund University ranked =106.

Sweden consistently lands on the top 10 lists due to its reputation for high-quality higher education, high standards of living, and a friendly, welcoming atmosphere for international students.

Austria: Some of the top universities in Austria are the University of Vienna which is ranked 119 in the world, the Medical University of Graz ranked 201, the Medical University of Vienna, ranked 201, and the Medical University of Innsbruck at 251.

Austria’s universities are known for their excellent academics and high standards for research, and with courses taught in both English and German, Austria is a great choice for international students who want to broaden their language horizons.