Hangoutwithtee gives women in Lagos the opportunity to have fun at its 7th edition

To better the lives of women in Lagos, Titi Oyemade founded Hangoutwithtee, a women-based organization that hosts fun and empowering events to encourage and empower women in Lagos. At its 7th edition, Hangoutwithtee held Unwrap AM in Sabo Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria on Sunday April 10th 2022, distributing free gifts to women, delivering inspirational speeches, and holding dance competitions and raffle draws.

The women were encouraged to unwrap their talents and put them to use by speakers such as Bimbo Oloyede, CEO of Strictly Speaking; Marcy Dolapo Oni, an actress and media personality; and Mojibade Sosanya, a communications expert. At the Lady Care Sanitary Pad-sponsored hangout, other performers included Female Poet, Kemistree, Ebele the flutist, Eniola Larondo, female talking drummer, and many more.