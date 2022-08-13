Geely the Giant!

Here is how Geely became one of the top ten car manufacturers in the world

Geely, a private automobile manufacturer based in Shanghai is well-known for producing affordable and functional automobiles. While you may not have heard of Geely, its vehicles are sold in over 70 markets worldwide via a network of distributors and dealers spanning the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Oceania.

Geely is a phonetic transliteration of the company’s Chinese name 吉利 (pinyin: Jílì) (pinyin: Jl), which means “auspicious” or “propitious.”

Li Shaoji founded the company in 1986. In the 1990s, the company launched the first Geely model, the Best Seller, and began the production of microvans. Subsequent model launches expanded the Geely brand beyond China and into other markets.

Currently, Geely owns several brands but focuses on three main ones: Geely Auto (primarily for passenger cars), Volvo (for premium and performance vehicles), and GEELY.

Geely Background

Geely Auto is a privately held company that is controlled by Chinese billionaire Li Shufu via his investment firm Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.

This brand is one of China’s largest automotive companies and has emerged as a major player in the global automotive market since its acquisition of Volvo Car Corporation in 2010. Geely Auto is known for producing well-designed, safe, and dependable vehicles with a strong emphasis on affordability.

Furthermore, Geely Auto has joint ventures and/or wholly-owned subsidiaries in over 70 countries, including China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Russia, Ukraine, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and India. The company has a global sales network of over 600 dealers in over 50 countries worldwide.

Read also: Fast and luxurious: Three of the world’s best jets in 2022

Gaining market share and brand recognition from 2010 to 2016

In 1999, Geely entered the global market with the first model of China’s first modern minivan, as its best seller. Since then, the company has expanded to the rest of the world, with a focus on low-cost, functional vehicles with a contemporary design.

Geely has gained market share in all markets as a result of the strategy’s success. The Geely Panda, a subcompact hatchback, was Geely’s first model to achieve global brand recognition. Since its introduction in 2004, the Panda has sold 1.5 million units.

This was followed by the introduction of the Emgrand and Englon product lines. Furthermore, with the launch of the Emgrand, an affordable alternative to China’s domestically produced luxury cars, Geely has gained market share in the Chinese car market.

2017 to 2018

The Lynk & Co 03 was the first model from Geely’s brand new product line to be released in 2017. This was Geely’s first electric vehicle attempt.

Lynk & Co was established as a separate, more innovative brand within Geely. Lynk & Co 03 was followed by Lynk & Co 01, the first SUV model

The Lynk & Co brand is a more premium and innovative brand launched by Geely to complement their more traditional brands and has also expanded throughout the world.

2019 and beyond

Sequel to that, Polestar is Geely’s new premium brand, and production of the Polestar 1 began in September 2019. Polestar 1 is a fully electric vehicle aimed at competing with Tesla. The Polestar 1 is a hybrid vehicle, which means it can run on both battery and gas.

Conclusion

To sum it all up, Geely is a fascinating company that has risen to become one of the world’s largest car manufacturers. The company began as a small Chinese car manufacturer and has since grown to become one of the world’s largest car manufacturers in terms of sales.

In addition, Geely is already one of the top ten car manufacturers in terms of sales. In 2021, the company sold over 2.2 million vehicles. In January 2022, the company sold over 17,926 plug-in electric vehicles.