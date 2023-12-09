From Idea to solutions: How getLinked.ai supports start-ups to success

…presents N2.2m to Hackathon winners

From generating an idea to building human resource solutions that would eventually transform into a successful tech start-up business from Nigeria to the world, getLinked.ai, Nigeria’s pioneer artificial intelligence powered platform is supporting startups to succeed.

Dedicated to connecting exceptional talents with forward thinking employers, getLinked.ai recently presented the sum of 2.2million naira as winning incentives to the top three finalists of its hackathon 1.0 initiative in Lagos.

Read also: Payaza hackathon targets talent development, payment solutions in Nigeria

Highlighting its position as a frontrunner in the HR Tech industry, getLinked.ai has developed scalable solutions designed to assist employers in pinpointing the ideal candidate from a vast pool of applicants through the use of its Applicant Tracking System.

This system goes beyond mere identification, conducting assessments on chosen candidates through a set of off-the-shelf questions endorsed by leading academics and thought leaders worldwide. Incorporated within the assessment process are proctoring services that furnish comprehensive reports on the activities undertaken during the evaluation.

Additionally, getLinked.ai offers Interview-as-a-Service and an employee management system, providing a comprehensive suite of tools for effective human resources management.

The overall winner, team TechTornado clinched the top prize of One Million Naira for building ‘Recruitn’ platform that reimagines recruitment with personalized and efficient features for job seekers and human resource professionals. TechTitans won the 2nd prize of Seven hundred thousand Naira with their ‘HeasyResource’ human resource management system designed to streamline processes, enhance communication and drive growth through user-friendly technology.

Team ‘Incorp’ won five hundred thousand Naira 3rd prize for their innovative work which aims at streamlining human resource operations, Al-powered applicant screening and seamless onboarding experience for recruitment efficiency.

At the grand finale of the getLinked.ai Hackathon 1.0 in Lagos, the ten finalists selected from a pool of 20 qualifiers from over 400 initial entries presented a demo of their innovative products built in just 30 days while professional judges in the tech industry gives valuable feedback and verdict on the ideas showcased.

According to Igbene Otimeyin, Chief Executive Officer of getLinked.ai, all the finalists started with an idea and built innovative human resource solutions not only to convince the judges but to eventually transform into a successful tech start-up business from Nigeria to the world.

“We are extremely proud of the works put in by all the teams in such a period of 30 days since we announced and opened entries for the first of its kind getLinked.ai hackathon 1.0 initiative in Nigeria. Our ultimate goal is to continuously provide support for all participants to transform their solutions into a successful tech business venture impacting not only Nigeria and Nigerians, but the world at large,” Otimeyin explained.

Read also: Tek Experts raise cybersecurity awareness at ABC Hackathon event

Adesanya Yemisi, front-end engineer and lead, team TechTornado expressed gratitude to getLinked.ai for the wonderful initiative that sees young techies collaborating and competing in developing innovative human resource solutions.

The finalists of the first edition of the getLinked.ai hackathon included Pathfinders, Inventus, Dev Combos, Xavier, Team Success, Taiwo Software, TechTitans, Incorp and eventual winners, TechTornado.