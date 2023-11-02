Tek Experts raise cybersecurity awareness at ABC Hackathon event

Tek Experts, the global provider of technical talent solutions, has reaffirmed its commitment to creating cybersecurity awareness and promoting technological innovation at the first physical ABC Cyber Hackathon 2023.

To mitigate the high risks of various cyber-attacks and threats in Nigeria, the Cyber Hackathon seeks to create awareness about cyber security to protect and support businesses in Nigeria, regardless of the sectors in which they operate.

During the event held in Lagos, Olusanya Olugbolahan, the Country Manager said, “As cyber-attacks increase in both number and severity, with organisations lacking adequate prevention strategies, there’s a need to build a workforce proficient in recognising potential cyber threats.

“Over the last five years, Tek Experts has employed over 2000 talents and trained over 5000 individuals in the IT sector through Elev8. This is a testament to our commitment to skill, upskill, and reskill talents in the Nigeria tech industry and we intend to expand in the coming years,” said Olugbolahan.

The annual Cyber Hackathon competition which was previously held virtually for two consecutive years is organised by the American Business Council Nigeria (ABC), Comercio Partners Limited in partnership with other private sector partners including Tek Experts, to drive discussions on innovation, upskilling, entrepreneurship, and mentorship in Africa’s Cyberspace.

Margaret Olele, CEO of American Business Council Nigeria, ABC, highlighted the organisations’ continued efforts to build capacity and innovation that will not only strengthen and sustain Africa’s cybersecurity ecosystem but also allow for competition on a global level.

“When we first launched this program three years ago, one of our main goals was to attract and grow cybersecurity experts, but starting from this year, we are keen on building solutions for the voiceless as we all work towards creating awareness on cybersecurity,” she said.

She also expressed her gratitude to the co–organisers, Comercio Partners Limited and the partners who made the first physical ABC Cyber Hackathon 2023 a reality – Tek Experts, National Talent Export Programme, NATEP, Cisco, NaijaSecForce and United States Agency International Development, USAID.