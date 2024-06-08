From 300 to 410 miles: The longest-range electric cars of 2024

Electric vehicles (EVs) are no longer a niche interest; they represent the future of transportation. With each passing year, automakers, from industry giants to newcomers like Lucid and Rivian, are expanding their electric lineups, showcasing advancements in battery technology and range capabilities.

Range anxiety: A thing of the past?

Range anxiety, the fear of running out of battery power before reaching a charging station, was once a significant concern for EV owners. However, modern EVs have largely dispelled this fear, with many models now offering over 200 miles of range on a single charge.

Despite this, government range estimates often fall short of real-world performance, prompting us to develop a 75-mph highway range test to provide more accurate assessments. This test aims to replicate typical long-distance driving conditions, giving consumers a better understanding of what to expect.

Here are the top-performing electric vehicles:

1. Lucid Air: 410 Miles

The Lucid Air leads the pack, especially with its 819-horsepower Grand Touring model, which achieved a remarkable 410 miles in our test. Despite its hefty $112,400 price tag, the Grand Touring offers unparalleled range and performance, according to CarandDriver. For those seeking a more affordable option, the Air Pure variant provides a solid 300-mile range at a starting price of $78,900.

2. Mercedes-Benz EQS: 400 Miles

Mercedes-Benz’s EQS450+ impressed with a 400-mile range, proving that luxury and long-distance capability can go hand-in-hand. Even the more powerful, dual-motor EQS580 4Matic, which costs $128,500, managed 350 miles.

3. Tesla Model S: 320 Miles

Tesla’s Model S remains a formidable contender, with the Long Range Plus variant achieving 320 miles in our test. Despite the EPA estimating over 400 miles, the real-world test revealed a more conservative figure, though still impressive for long-distance travel.

4. BMW i7: 310 Miles

The BMW i7, specifically the xDrive60 model, delivered a solid 310 miles. While it fell short of some competitors, it still offers ample range for most driving needs, all while maintaining BMW’s signature luxury and driving dynamics.

5. Hyundai Ioniq 6: 300 Miles

Hyundai’s Ioniq 6 offers an excellent balance of affordability and range. The SE Long Range trim, priced at $43,600, managed 300 miles, making it a great option for budget-conscious buyers looking for long-distance capability.

Conclusion

As electric vehicles become more mainstream, their range continues to improve, addressing one of the primary concerns of potential buyers. Whether it’s luxury, performance, or affordability you seek, there’s an EV on the market that can meet your needs without compromising on range.